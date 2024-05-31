Reverse 1999 Yenisei build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

Yenisei is a Star Afflatus Reverse 1999 Arcanist who specializes in inflicting Mental damage. The 5-star character has Support, Heal, and Immunity tags. Timekeepers can pull her on the Till the Last Drop banner till July 11, 2024. She enjoys a boosted drop rate along with Click and Jiu Niangzi. Her skills can deal damage, heal allies, grant buffs to the entire team, and debuff enemies.

The Arcanist can be a great support for any team, with her kit’s ability to excel in multiple aspects. This article provides the recommended Psychubes and teammates and lists the Insight Materials for the best Yenisei build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Yenisei build: Skills introduction

Yenisei's skills in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below is the list of Yenisei skills in Reverse 1999:

Action Taker (basic): It deals 200%/200%/350% Damage to a single target with one/two/three-star rank cards. Additionally, the skill debuffs enemies by reducing their damage dealing ability by 20%/25% for 2 rounds with two/three-star rank cards.

Words of Water (basic): It heals one ally, granting HP equal to 15%/25%/40% of Yenisie's maximum HP with one/two/three-star rank cards. Additionally, the skill also grants one stack of Sturdiness to the ally with all rank cards. After that, the ally with the lowest HP gets healing equal to 10%/15%/25% of the Arcanist's maximum HP with one/two/three-star rank cards.

The Rapids Know All (Ultimate): It buffs all allies, granting shields equal to 25% of the Arcanist's maximum HP for two rounds and Immunity. Additionally, it grants two stacks of the Flow status effect to the Arcanist.

Explanation of Status effects

Flow: After consuming the Flow, the Arcanist gains Moxie or Empower Incantation (Up to 3 stacks).

After consuming the Flow, the Arcanist gains Moxie or Empower Incantation (Up to 3 stacks). Immunity: Becomes immune to Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control.

Becomes immune to Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control. Sturdiness: When an ally gets attacked, they receive 25% less damage. (-1 stack after trigger)

Reverse 1999 Yenisei build guide: Best Psychubes

Beyond Wonderland, Her Second Life, That Inquisitive Dear, and Take the Hard Journey are the best Psychubues for this Star-Afflatus Arcanist. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Arcanist:

Beyond Wonderland: At Amplification level 5, it increases the Arcanist’s healing rate by 3% after she casts the debuff Incantation (can stack up to four times). Additionally, it boosts her Critical Rate by 21%.

At Amplification level 5, it increases the Arcanist’s healing rate by 3% after she casts the debuff Incantation (can stack up to four times). Additionally, it boosts her Critical Rate by 21%. Her Second Life: At Amplification level 5, it grants HP equal to 64% of the carrier’s attack to all team members after casting the mass Ultimate.

At Amplification level 5, it grants HP equal to 64% of the carrier’s attack to all team members after casting the mass Ultimate. That Inquisitive Dear: At Amplification level 5, it grants HP equal to 48% of the Arcanist’s attack to the teammate with the lowest HP. The effect only triggers once per round whenever the Arcanist casts a debuff Incantation skill.

At Amplification level 5, it grants HP equal to 48% of the Arcanist’s attack to the teammate with the lowest HP. The effect only triggers once per round whenever the Arcanist casts a debuff Incantation skill. Take the Hard Journey: At Amplification level 5, the carrier Healing Done boosts by 12% when their HP is below 80%.

Reverse 1999 Yenisei build guide: Insight Materials

Yenisei at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Yenisei’s Inheritance is called Overprotective, which grants her the Flow status effect and Empower Incantation I. Here are the effects at each Insight level and required materials for the Star-Afflatus Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Insight I: She gains two stacks of Flow while entering the battle. Additionally, when she casts a 2/3-star rank card with a debuff skill, she consumes one stack of Flow and one Moxie.

Required Materials:

12000 x Sharpodonty

6 x Page of Starlit Ascent

4 x Shattered Bones

4 x Milled Magnesia

Insight II: Her healing ability boosts by 10% when she enters the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 x Sharpodonty

8 x Scroll of Starlit Ascent

5 x Spell of Fortune

2 x Clawed Pendulum

Insight III: When she casts an Incantation skill that heals, she consumes one stack of the Flow effect and enters the Empower Incantation I for one round. The effect of Empower Incantation I’s status only triggers if she is not already under the status effect.

Required Materials:

120000 x Sharpodonty

12 x Tome of Starlit Ascent

4 x Silver Bullet

2 x Mistilteinn

Reverse 1999 Yenisei build guide: Best teams

Centurion in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Yenisei takes the role of a healer and Defender in a team. It's best to pair her with Arcanists who have low HP or lack defensive abilities. Timekeepers can pair her with Star-Afflatus 37, Charlie, and Lilya, and Beast-type Centurion are the best Arcanists for the DPS role.

For Sub DPS, Timekeepers can utilize Plant-Afflatus Bkornblume and Eagle, and Beast-Afflatus, Pavia.

