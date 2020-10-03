Many fans of Travis Scott were caught completely off guard on Saturday, when #RIPTravis began to trend on Twitter. Like many trends on Twitter, they can be vague, and they don't always offer a lot of detail as to what is going on.

Some Twitter users had plenty of fun with the trend, while fans of Travis Scott were left in confusion on the social media platform.

#RIPTravis Trends on Twitter leaving Travis Scott fans confused and shook

The RIP Travis trend started when a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate video was revealed to give further details about the coming updates. A couple of days ago it was confirmed that Minecraft Steve would be making an appearance as a new character. In the video today, Steve was shown off along with some new costume additions.

As usual, Smash Bros. fans continued to speculate about who would be making the next character appearance in the game. One of those wants and speculations was for Travis Touchdown to be one of the next characters, and one of the reveals in today's video.

Thoughts on today's Smash direct:

- Steve looks very unique and fun (and a bit broken)

- The Diamond Sword-Pickaxe that Sakurai had looks pretty cool

- I'm getting the Fighter Pass for the sheer amount of effort they put into it

- Gunner had no meme costume

- RIP Travis Touchdown — 💀Kermit the Spook🎃 (@MegaMask335) October 3, 2020

Instead of Travis Touchdown being revealed as new character, he was given a Mii fighter costume. Fans seemed to be let down by the news that he wasn't going to be a full fledged playable character. The let down over Travis is what prompted Super Smash Bros. fans to start tweeting out RIP Travis, thereby starting a trend.

For anyone that wasn't a Smash Bros. player, the trend was incredibly alarming. Many Travis Scott fans thought that he had died or something serious had happened to the rapper. One tweet essentially summed up what was happening:

PEOPLE WERE SCARED THAT TRAVIS SCOTT DIED BECAUSE "RIP TRAVIS" IS TRENDING"



WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW LOL — Haunted M. Killer (@HMKilla) October 3, 2020

The Twitter trend then turned from a thread about Super Smash Bros. into a thread about the death of Travis Scott fans. Fortunately for them, there is no bad news for Travis Scott today.

This isn't the first time that Travis Scott has been involved to some degree in gaming. Back in April, he and the Fortnite team collaborated to bring about an in game Travis Scott concert.

His concert was called the Astronomical concert event, and it took place over a few days in April, as his music toured around Fortnite for fans to listen to. A skin for Travis Scott was also available as part of the Icon series.