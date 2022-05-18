"Roadmap? Don’t be hard on these indie devs": Battlefield 2042 community mocks DICE for poor execution

When Battlefield 2042 was released, there was immense hype in the community. In the end, EA and DICE marketed it as the series' next evolution, and fans had bought the idea. It has been nearly eight months since its release, and almost all of that hype is now gone.

To make matters worse, new content, including the designed roadmap, hasn't been introduced and has been delayed for a long time. Suffice it to say. Fans aren't happy at how DICE has repeatedly failed to keep its word.

The problem with Battlefield 2042 isn't minor, as there have been some glaring issues present in the game since its launch. Bugs and glitches have resulted in the developers being busy with fixes, while new content has gone for a toss.

Despite an ambitious roadmap, DICE has fallen behind in the content it had promised at launch. In a recent discussion, players again discussed how their hopes had been played with.

Battlefield 2042 community shreds DICE's roadmap, which was barely followed

On May 17, Reddit user u/Dedzigs posted an edited version of the original roadmap to make fun of the developers. This is due to the one simple fact that the items promised to them by DICE haven't been delivered.

The delay of Season One is just one example of many things that were supposed to arrive. Other players and community members also reacted by expressing their thoughts about the entire issue.

Earlier in the winter, a DICE developer had blamed being on holiday as a possible reason for the delays. One user mocked it by saying that the developers will expect another holiday period now that summer is coming.

Some are furious at the time DICE takes to put out basic things like a press release. One user, who had been blown away earlier with the announcement of Season One, was infuriated by the silence from DICE's end.

One even added that the same thing was repeated with Battlefield V, but DICE has hit a new low this time around. It should be noted that Battlefield V today is very different from the game it was at launch.

One member believes Battlefield 2042 and the entire franchise are now a laughing stock over how things have been handled. They feel that DICE shouldn't refer to the game as a live service given the overall conditions.

Some even feel that the success of Apex Legends may have signaled the end of the Battlefield series. Although both games are by the same publishers, Apex Legends was developed by Respawn.

Some think that Battlefield 2042 becoming the second edition of Fortnite at this stage would benefit the game even more.

Such has been the diabolical nature of the game that one person even loved the edited roadmap.

The situation in the game has been precarious since the very launch, as bugs and glitches have caused havoc. Moreover, delayed content has added fuel to the fire as fans have grown irritated over DICE and EA's efforts with Battlefield 2042.

Edited by Srijan Sen