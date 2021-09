Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes (September 2021)

Roblox Unboxing Simulator sends players on a box smashing adventure to find gifts, pets, and more.

Players can obtain rare hats and pets in Roblox Unboxing Simulator. They can then unlock new areas to find even more boxes to smash open to discover other rewards.

Roblox Unboxing Simulator has a lot of promotional codes available that can give players massive boosts. This will be helpful when it comes to earning rewards, smashing boxes, and collecting Gems to spend.

Codes for Roblox Unboxing Simulator (September 2021)

Boxes waiting to be smashed in Unboxing Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Metaverse: Redeem for a damage boost

Redeem for a damage boost LavaLauncher: Redeem for a boost

Redeem for a boost 2years: Redeem for a boost

Redeem for a boost AnniversaryPet: Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward 200M: Redeem for a 200 minute 200% Event Boost

Redeem for a 200 minute 200% Event Boost Easter2021: Redeem for a 24 hour damage boost

Redeem for a 24 hour damage boost LavaLauncher: Redeem for a boost

Redeem for a boost PumpkinSmasher: Redeem for a 1 hour 100% damage boost

Redeem for a 1 hour 100% damage boost 200K: Redeem for an Egg boost for 20 Minutes

Redeem for an Egg boost for 20 Minutes DailyLogin: Redeem for free Coins

Redeem for free Coins Abilities: Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour

Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour Cheroso: Redeem for free Coins

Redeem for free Coins IJustWantedIceCream: Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward unboxmilo: Redeem for a Box boost for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a Box boost for 20 Minutes TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode: Redeem for free Coins

Redeem for free Coins Slime: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems MadeYouLook: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems ThnxCya: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems BoxSquad: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Kelogish: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Russo: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems TeraBrite: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Bofishe: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems GravyCatMan: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Clans: Redeem for a Box boost for 24 Hours

Redeem for a Box boost for 24 Hours 1year: Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour

Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour BianoBetero: Redeem for an Egg boost for 20 Minutes

Redeem for an Egg boost for 20 Minutes EmirKartalBoost: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Sub2Telanthric: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes R1zz: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Def1ldPlaysBoost: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Pengi: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes EUAMooGodenot: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes RHGameOn!: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes MitosDoDuduBetero: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes CrazyTurasBoost: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes PenguinSquad: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Sub2deeter: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes BanjoBoost: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes TrustGoneUP: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes SnugLife: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes M3lihKard3s: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes SDMittens404: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Expe11ez: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Z0mbie&dvboost: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes TGSquad: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes NinjaRobzi: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes UnicornSophia: Redeem for a +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

The code redemption window for Unboxing Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Follow these steps:

In Roblox Unboxing Simulator, look for the Profile button. Click on that and then view the top of the new window to find the Codes button. Open the Codes menu to reveal a textbox. Copy and paste the Roblox Unboxing Simulator code you would like to use into that textbox. Hit the Claim button once the code is entered and it will redeem and provide you the respective reward.

