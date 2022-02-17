Rogue vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match of week six, day one at the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between the MAD Lions and Rogue.

This is a rivalry that has grown to massive proportions over the past two years. Both of these teams have emerged as new competitors for the European League of Legends scene and have provided a breath of fresh air within the region.

The intensity of this clash will be extremely high and fans can expect to see some top-tier League of Legends from both these teams.

Preview of Rogue vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

Rogue was the strongest team within LEC 2022 until week 4 of the spring split. They managed to go undefeated and demolished every team in their path. However, in week 5 they ended up losing both their matches and showcased a lot of weaknesses within their philosophy.

Despite that, there is no doubt that Rogue is showing a lot of improvement from their previous year as there is a lot more grip and consistency within their matches. Rogue, for instance, was always known as the team that used to choke post 24 minutes despite accumulating a huge lead.

However, that weakness seems to have been mitigated as their brand new jungler Malrang ensures that all the lanes are winning even at the cost of his own farm.

The MAD Lions, however, are in a bit of a slump. The team managed to win both the spring and summer splits of the LEC last year, but the departure of Humanoid and Carzzy seems to have created a massive void.

It seems that they are unable to find their footing as they are struggling in terms of teamplay. Fans speculate that this is due to their inability to decide their priority. Their new rookie midlaner Reeker is quite talented and funneling resources into him does provide dividends.

However, it also backfires at times as the rest of the lanes end up losing out on the farm, which ultimately puts the team on the back foot.

Thus, considering recent form, Rogue is a team that is in much better shape and has a lot more authority when compared to the MAD Lions. Considering this, Rogue is the clear statistical favorite in this match up.

Head-to-head

Rogue and the MAD Lions have faced each other a total of 13 times in the past. Amongst those, Rogue currently leads the head-to-head race with a total of 7 victories in their bag.

Livestream details

Rogue vs MAD Lions will telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games as well as the LEC on February 18, 2022.

Past Results

Previously, Rogue faced Misfits Gaming in the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split. They ended up losing that match in a blowout.

The MAD Lions faced SK Gaming on the same day and ended up losing that game without much of a fight.

LEC 2022 rosters

MAD Lions

Irfan "Armut" Tukek

Javier "Elyoya" Prades

Steven "Reeker" Chen

William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

Rogue

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larrson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Edited by Danyal Arabi