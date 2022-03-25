Rogue vs Misfits League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The first playoff match at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split is set to be held between Rogue and Misfits Gaming, and it promises to be an interesting matchup, especially because of the latter. While Rogue has been dominant throughout, Misfits has been quite unpredictable.

On their day, this team can beat anyone, but on other days, they come off as an average outfit at best. So, it will be exciting to witness what form they assume in this all-important play-off stage.

Preview of Rogue vs Misfits at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

When the LEC 2022 Spring Split first started, nobody expected Misfits Gaming to perform. In fact, they were supposed to be one of the teams who should have struggled near the middle of the table.

Surprisingly, the team performed brilliantly and their midlaner, Vetheo, ended up with some of the highest stats across all the other midlaners in the LEC. The team defeated favorites like G2 Esports and Fnatic in unfavorable circumstances and ended up challenging for the top spot in the table during the regular season.

The problem was that this performance was not consistent; the team looked good when the enemy made multiple unforced errors and left openings to exploit.

Rogue, on the other hand, has been fantastic throughout the regular split. They were undefeated during the first half of the split, though their weaknesses were revealed and they lost a few during the second half.

Even after that, the team managed to remain strong at the top of the table and entered the playoffs as a favorite to win the tournament.

As for predictions, Rogue is much more stable when it comes to execution. Misfits might have pulled off a few surprising victories, but in a best-of-five scenario, the team with the most sustainable gameplan always wins.

Thus, Rogue should be able to win this match, even if Misfits prove to be a challenge.

Head-to-head

Rogue and Misfits Gaming have clashed against each other a total of 16 times in the LEC. Amongst those, Rogue has managed to grab a total of 12 victories, while Misfits have only managed four in total.

Livestream details

Rogue vs Misfits will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games on March 25, 2022 at 10:00 am PDT.

Previous results

Previously, Misfits faced SK Gaming on the final day of the regular split and ended up losing that match.

Rogue, on the other hand, faced G2 Esports and managed to win the game quite comfortably.

League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split rosters

Rogue

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larrson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Misfits

Shin “HiRit” Tae-min

Lucjan “Shlatan” Ahmad

Vincent “Vetheo” Berrie

Matus “Neon” Jakubcik

Mertai “Mersa” Sari

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee