Rogue vs Top Esports League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second game on Day 4 (October 11) of League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage is set to be between Rogue and Top Esports. With fans of both the EU and Chinese regions tuning in, this will be an interesting game simply because of how both these teams have shaped up so far within the tournament.

Rogue, contrary to all expectations, has stepped up in style and is looking like the team to beat at the tournament. Top Esports, on the other hand, has showcased some glaring weaknesses that can be exploited by many teams.

It is currently safe to say that the match will be fairly competitive and could swing either way. Both teams have some of the best players across the board and fans can expect an entertaining game all around.

Preview of Rogue vs Top Esports at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

Rogue did not have a very good 2022 season at League of Legends' LEC. Although the team managed to reach the finals of the Spring Split in the LEC, they were then demolished by G2 Esports. In the Summer Split as well, during the regular season, the situation looked bleak initially.

However, once the playoffs began, Rogue changed for the better. The European team defeated both Fnatic and G2 Esports in dominating fashion, showcasing a new side that nobody had seen before.

Rogue displayed dominant positions in terms of draft and gameplay, with the roster taking teamwork far beyond anyone else at the tournament. Despite this, many felt that it was a fluke and that the team would eventually falter at Worlds 2022.

Interestingly, Rogue is not only showing up even stronger, but is now easily coming out on top against established teams like DRX. The potent formula that the team has devised has made Rogue one of the contenders for the top four at Worlds 2022.

Top Esports, on the other hand, is a team that everyone expects to crush all opposition, but the Chinese side have faltered often recently. Top Esports was expected to win both the Summer and Spring Splits in the LPL, but things did not go as planned.

Many expected the team to dominate Group C at Worlds 2022, but they ended up getting crushed by DRX. Fans were of the opinion that Top Esports would be the true test for Rogue, but it seems like the other way around now.

In terms of predictions, Rogue is currently in a great spot with considerable momentum. Top Esports, on the other hand, is looking shaky and have a few glaring weaknesses that need to be addressed.

Even though the LPL second seed might be stronger on paper, Rogue will likely grab the win in the upcoming matchup.

Head-to-head

Rogue and Top Esports have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament before.

Previous results

Rogue previously played against GAM Esports at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed a dominating victory.

Top Esports, in comparison, played against DRX in the same tournament and suffered a big loss.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 rosters for both teams

Top Esports

Wayward

Tian

Knight

Jackeylove

Mark

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream details

The upcoming match of Rogue vs Top Esports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games at 5:00 pm CDT / 03:30 IST on October 11, 2022.

Poll : Will Rogue be able to defeat Top Esports? Yes No 0 votes