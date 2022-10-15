Rogue vs Top eSports League of Legends Worlds 2022 round-robin Stage 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Rogue and Top eSports will face off in the final match of day two of the round-robin Stage 2 of the League of Legends Worlds 2022. Given that the teams will be fighting for a ticket to the knockouts, both of them will be putting up their best performances

In addition, Top eSports will be looking to even the score with Rogue after suffering a humiliating setback in the opening round-robin stage.

If Rogue loses the match against Top eSports, this game might decide whether the latter can qualify for the Quarterfinals or not. However, Rogue has an advantage as they are yet to lose in the group.

Preview of Top eSports vs Rogue at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 2

Predictions

Rogue happens to be one of the only two teams to stay undefeated so far in League of Legends Worlds 2022. Jungler Kim "Malrang" is the main factor behind Rogue’s success so far in the tournament.

With a perfect 3-0 start, the LEC champions have been on an eye-catching hot streak with their run at the Worlds 2022 Group Stage, convincingly beating DRX, GAM Esports, and Top e Sports to begin their march towards the Quarterfinals.

Top eSports, on the other hand, came into the competition as the clear favorite and had high hopes for the playoffs, but they faced several setbacks. When they played their opening game against GAM Esports, they were at their best. However, consecutive defeats against DRX and Rogue have put them in a difficult situation.

Top eSports previously finished in the second position in the Chinese spring and summer split. Given the caliber of the teams participating in the LPL, the results make a strong statement.

The star roster of Top eSports featuring Yu "JackeyLove" and Yu "Qingtian" needs to go all out and coordinate well.

Just like in the previous game, Rogue's strategy against Top eSports will likely involve controlling the baron lane, neutralizing Qingtian, and allowing Markos "Comp" in bot to claim small victories.

Overall, this will be a close match-up in terms of general mechanics and macros, but Rogue has been proactive in fixing their mistakes at the Worlds 2022 so far. The team also has more dependable solo lane players.

Head-to-head

Rogue has faced Top eSports only once, that too in the ongoing 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with the former winning the tie comfortably.

Previous results

Top eSports and Rogue are all set to face off for the second time in five days at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The last game saw the former suffer a heavy loss. Rouge will be looking to continue their streak and secure a spot in the Quarterfinals.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 rosters for both teams

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Top eSports

Wayward

Tian

knight

JackeyLove

Mark

Livestream details

Rogue vs Top eSports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm CDT.

