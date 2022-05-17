Royale Scenery in Clash of Clans: New base scenery, offers, and more

The popular Clash of Clans is a game that regularly updates with new hero skins, armies, resources, scenery, challenges, and other features. The addition of scenery, which helps players identify themselves from others, show off in front of friends, and create a unique look for the home and builder base, is one of the most recent additions.

The "Royale Scenery," also referred to as one of the best sceneries by users, is the most recent scenery created by the developers. It is a paid scenery that they can only purchase until May 22.

All about Royale Scenery in Clash of Clans

Royale Scenery is the latest scenery released as a limited-edition paid version scenery that can be purchased from the in-game shop using real money. The developers released the Royale Base Challenge to showcase the all-new scenery.

The Royale Challenge requires players to clear a defense-heavy base while viewing the all-new Royale Scenery in the background. To do so and get additional rewards, they should utilize 18 Miners, 10 Hog Riders, 3 Healers, 3 Pekkas, 1 Balloon, 40 level Archer Queen, 2 Rage Spells, and 1 Clone Spell.

The in-game description of the Royale Scenery is as follows:

"The Royale Scenery is here! Turn your village into a Clash Royale Arena with all new custom village background! After purchasing, select the Royale Scenery From Change Scenery. You can always go back and change the scenery by clicking on your Town Hall. This is a limited-time offer!"

The Royale Scenery converts a gamer's base into a castle with large flags covered with blue and red flags. It has a big Barbarian King face opening with lots of crowns coming out of its mouth. The scenery is beautiful as it has been given a good old historical look with red and gold as the prominently used colors.

Once purchased from the in-game shop, players can use the scenery, which can be changed back to normal as desired.

How to get Royale Scenery in Clash of Clans?

Royale Scenery is a limited-edition scenery that can only be purchased using real money from the in-game shop. It is currently available as a special offer bundle along with 2500000 Gold and Elixir.

Users should follow the steps below to obtain the latest scenery:

Enter the in-game shop, finding the "Royale Scenery" in the special offers tab.

The Royale Scenery bundle is available for INR 599, including the latest scenery and additional Gold and Elixir.

Click on the offer and pay the price using UPI, gift card, online payment, cards, or net banking.

Once the payment is confirmed, you will land back on the main shop page.

Now, click the Town Hall and tap on the "Change Scenery" button.

There you will see the latest Royale Scenery, click on it, and you can start playing the game with this new scenery as background.

Finally, switching scenery is one of the most effective strategies to improve the overall appearance. To witness the latest scenery, gamers should participate in the Clash of Clans Royale Challenge with Elixir and Dark Elixir troops. If you enjoy it, you can buy it from the in-game shop.

