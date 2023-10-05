All leaked EA FC 24 RTTK Team 2 players, featuring Lewandowski, Modric, and others

With the first week of the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo coming to an end in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a new leak has hinted at the inclusion of players like Luka Modric and Robert Lewandowski in the second roster. The entire second lineup of these RTTK items has been leaked on social media, and the squad appears to be even more expansive than the first one.

While EA Sports themselves have not provided any details regarding the inclusions in RTTK Team 2, social media has been replete with rumors and speculations.

With major teams like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona not having any representatives in the first batch of players, their addition to Team 2 was inevitable. Fans will be pleased to learn that Modric and Lewandowski are part of the rumored list.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Modric and Lewandowski spearhead the leaked RTTK Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The first week of the RTTK event was a massive success in EA FC 24, providing gamers with some overpowered players like Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, and Bukayo Saka. However, with leaks hinting at special versions of Ousmane Dembele, Luka Modric, and Robert Lewandowski, the second team has the potential to be just as impressive.

Which players are included in the squad?

Expand Tweet

The following players are rumored to be part of the upcoming special squad on Friday:

Robert Lewandowski

Ousmane Dembele

Luka Modric

Pepe

Marcos Acuna

Angel Di Maria

Matteo Darmian

Pedro

Sergino Dest

Nemanjo Matic

Steven Bergwijn

Houssem Aouar

Joanathan Clauss

Joao Pedro

Hector Bellerin

Piero Hincapie

Ibrahim Cissoko

Mario Gotze

Diego Carlos

Jonathan David

Jordy Clasie

Daniel Amartey

Selma Bacha

Melvine Malard

Erin Cuthbert

Compared to the first squad, this lineup has more female players amongst its ranks. With Lyon and Chelsea both fielding strong sides in the UWCL, the inclusion of their female players is an exciting decision.

Similarly, players like Lewandowski, Dembele, Modric, and Acuna are already overpowered in the current meta of EA FC 24, making their rumored special cards even more enticing.

Expand Tweet

These are purely speculations, and there has been no confirmation from EA Sports. Nevertheless, the leaks have created a lot of hype surrounding the event. Gamers will be eager to see whether these rumors prove to be true once the official squad is revealed on Friday.