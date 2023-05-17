All upcoming Genshin Impact banners till 4.0 update: Leaks, official schedule, and reruns

There is plenty of reputable information regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact banners prior to the 4.0 update. The official schedule for Version 3.7 was revealed in the 3.7 Special Program. Likewise, there are several leaks from credible leakers that list all the characters who will supposedly be featured in the 3.7 and 3.8 patches. This article rounds up all the latest details on these subjects.

It is vital to preface this section of the article by mentioning that the content unveiled by leaks could be wrong. Until HoYoverse confirms the following details, it's worth being skeptical. We will start with the official news first since it's guaranteed to happen.

Genshin Impact banners for Versions 3.7 and 3.8: Official news, leaks, and more details

Not too much has been officially announced just yet. All that's been revealed is that:

Yoimiya and Yae Miko are the featured 5-star characters for the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7.

Kirara is the only confirmed featured 4-star for Yoimiya and Yae Miko's banners.

Kazuha and Alhaitham are the featured 5-star characters for the second half of the 3.7 update.

The new update will launch on May 24, 2023, which is also when Yoimiya and Yae Miko's banners will begin. There is no official end date for those Event Wishes or a start date for Kazuha and Alhaitham's banners. The rest of this article will focus on what the current credible leaks are saying.

Genshin Impact banner leaks

The first leak to cover is the supposed featured 4-star characters and the entire weapon banner. Chongyun and Yun Jin weren't officially revealed for this banner, but Blednaya does have a good track record for leaks. Besides those two units, the whole Epitome Invocation was also leaked:

Kagura's Verity

Thundering Pulse

The Flute

Rust

Dragon's Bane

The Widsith

Akuomaru

No weapon banners for the second phase have been leaked yet. In the meantime, Travelers can see the supposed featured 4-star characters for Kazuha and Alhaitham's Event Wishes down below.

3.7 ガチャ：

前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫

Yaoyao, Xianging, and Heizou are apparently going to be on Kazuha and Alhaitham's banners in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.7. If the previous Event Wishes last the usual 21 days, that means this phase should begin around June 14, 2023.

Based on current leaks, Klee, Kokomi, and Eula are the leading 5-star characters most likely to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8. Uncle Lu leaked Eula to be in this Version Update, whereas other leakers speculate that Klee and Kokomi will be in this patch.

Klee was also leaked to receive a new skin in Version 3.8. Other leaks state that Wanderer won't have a rerun here and that Charlotte won't be playable. Likewise, no new 5-star characters will apparently debut here. The 3.8 beta testing hasn't started yet, so Travelers will have to be patient until all this information gets confirmed or disproven.

That's it for the current pre-Fontaine Genshin Impact banner leaks. There are already leaks for 4.0 and beyond, but there's no knowing how accurate they are this far away from the update.

