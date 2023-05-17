Genshin Impact 3.7 Yae Miko, Yoimiya banners: 4-stars and weapons list

Unofficial information from credible sources has unveiled what Travelers should expect from the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners. Yae Miko, Yoimiya, and Epitome Invocation have been entirely leaked. It is vital to mention that such content is always subject to change. However, past rumors have often been proven right, so there's a good chance that the information this article presents could be correct, too.

It is worth noting that there have also been rumors about the featured 4-star characters for the upcoming update's second phase. That said, not much information is available when it comes to the second Epitome Invocation. The relevant leak that readers came here for can be seen in the following tweet.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Yae Miko and Yoimiya banners, plus featured weapons

In case the tweet is taken down, here is a summary:

Featured 5-star characters: Yae Miko and Yoimiya

Yae Miko and Yoimiya Featured 4-star characters: Kirara, Chonyun, and Yun Jin

Kirara, Chonyun, and Yun Jin Featured 5-star weapons: Kagura's Verity and Thundering Pulse

Kagura's Verity and Thundering Pulse Featured 4-star weapons: The Flute, Rust, Dragon's Bane, The Widsith, Akuomaru

Travelers already knew that Yae Miko, Yoimiya, and Kirara would be featured in the upcoming update, thanks to Genshin Impact's 3.7 Livestream. Everything else was omitted from that Special Program. Hence, the remaining featured weapons and 4-star characters are important information this leak covers.

For reference, the last time Chongyun and Yun Jin were featured was back in Version 2.7 and Version 3.4, respectively. Note that the former has gone the longest in this game's history (for a 4-star character) without being featured on a banner, with the last time happening 16 banners ago.

If you want his Constellations, then the upcoming patch will be your best bet (Image via HoYoverse)

By comparison, here are the most recent times the following 4-star weapons had boosted rates:

The Flute: Version 3.4

Version 3.4 Rust: Version 3.0

Version 3.0 Dragon's Bane: Version 3.6

Version 3.6 The Widsith: Version 3.4

Version 3.4 Akuomaru: Version 3.3

All the aforementioned upcoming banners will become available once Genshin Impact 3.7 launches, which will be May 24, 2023. If any of these characters or weapons interest the reader, they should save their Primogems and Intertwined Fates for them.

miHoYo is expected to confirm the featured 4-stars a few days before the 3.7 patch goes live.

Other Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました



3.7 ガチャ：

前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫

後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました3.7 ガチャ：前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵 https://t.co/5rVWcKzeJT

This old leak mentions the same featured 4-star characters as a new one by Blednaya. If this rumor is accurate, then that means the second phase's featured 4-star characters would be:

Yaoyao

Xiangling

Heizou

Yaoyao was last featured back in Version 3.4. Xiangling had a boosted drop rate in Version 3.1, while Heizou got the same in Version 3.2. No credible information on this phase's weapon banner is currently available. There are some more details on future character banners past Genshin Impact 3.7, but weapon banners are also excluded from those rumors.

Kazuha and Alhaitham are in the second phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The livestream already revealed that Kazuha and Alhaitham would be in the second phase of this patch. Unfortunately, no featured 4-star units were shown in it. Such information will likely be confirmed shortly before the second phase of the upcoming update begins.

In the meantime, Travelers can look forward to a bevy of new Fontaine leaks that includes a ton of information on upcoming characters or even rumors about 3.8 before it.

