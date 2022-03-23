Apex Legends community leak hints at five new weapons, including Nemesis, Maelstorm, and an automatic bow

Despite its added quality content, Apex Legends Season 12 not introducing any new weapons has upset some fans. There is some good news for those fans if the latest mainstream community leak is to be considered.

The Apex Legends subreddit states that the game will get some new weapons in the coming days. Based on the leaks, there are five weapons in total, each set to add their flavor.

There is no shortage of guns in the game, with new ones being added routinely. The available weapons in the game have expanded with the associated content, and the vast choice of weapons allows players to play according to their strengths. These weapon options are set to increase if the leaks turn out to be true.

Apex Legends community leak hints at five new weapons

The leak came from the Apex Uncovered subreddit, where user Legitimate_Chapter82 posted a clip. The leak of weapons is part of a bigger leak that includes unreleased legends. But the clip in the discussion showcases the five weapons that have been leaked.

Based on the clip, here are the five weapons:

Nemesis

Scorpion C80

Maelstrom

Fanatic

Gemini

The Nemesis assault rifle looks the coolest, and its designs seem to be the most polished ones. However, Scorpion goes to the top in terms of uniqueness.

Bows are usually thought of as slower weapons, but that's not the case with Scorpion. It's designed to be an automatic bow, and it will surely be a creative addition if it eventually makes its way. The speculation on the bow part comes from the ammo the weapon supposedly uses.

The Fanatic also seems unique based on its gunplay and has similarities to Akimbo energy pistols. Maelstorm is likely to be an LMG with a rapid firing rate.

There are a few things to be noted by fans about this leak. Nemesis is the only weapon among the five with its model. There's a high chance that the assault rifle will become the first to be added to the game.

As far as other weapons are concerned, their designs and eventual models may alter their gameplay. It's also to be noted that all this information is based on leaks, and Respawn may or may not add these weapons in the future.

They might arrive in the next few seasons if the weapons are added. This weapon leak is quite similar to that of Rampage LMG. The Rampage LMG was leaked in Season 9 of the game, and it eventually made its way into Season 10. If any or all of these weapons follow the same route, it will surely delight the Apex Legends players.

