Battlegrounds Mobile India fans await BGMI full version release date and time

The Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India was opened to Android users on June 17th and June 18th. While many players have gained access to the new battle royale title, many are wondering when the final version will be released.

iOS users cannot enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) as it is not officially available to them. Such users can expect the game to be available once the final version gets launched.

Battlegrounds Mobile India fans looking ahead to BGMI release details

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

A few weeks ago, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, a famous PUBG Mobile player, posted a tweet saying that he would give a “tadka wala hint” if the tweet crossed 20K likes. After it passed that milestone, Ghatak hinted that the game would be released in the third week of June.

This tweet made BR enthusiasts super-excited and has over 22K likes.

Android mobile who want to join the beta testing program of Battlegrounds Mobile India can do so by following the steps given below:

1) They can click here to join the testing program.

Android users can become testers for Battlegrounds Mobile India

2) They have to click on the “BECOME A TESTER” option.

3) Gamers are given the option to download the game. They can click on that option to be redirected to Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store.

4) Users can then click on the green “Download” button to install the battle royale title on their mobile devices. The size of the game is 721 MB.

Disclaimer: Players may not become testers for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) if the maximum limit for the beta testing program is reached. They will have to wait for Early Access to be accessible once again or for the game’s final release.

