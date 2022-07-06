Call of Duty Warzone 2 Tac Map allegedly leaked

The Call of Duty leaker @RealiityUK has struck again, and this time they have allegedly leaked the Tac Map of Warzone 2.

The Call of Duty franchise has been troubled by multiple leaks from their upcoming game titles due to the recent alpha testing of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Dataminers have been able to unearth a treasure trove of information about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 from the game files of Warzone Mobile.

Modern Warfare 2 has been hit very hard, in which dataminers have leaked extensive information about maps, weapons, characters, perks, and much more about the upcoming game. Concept art from Treyarch's upcoming 2024 title has also been leaked online.

Warzone 2 has not been left out, as the leaker @RealiityUK has also released a blurry image of the Tac Map of the game.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Tac Map leaked

After getting the original account banned a few hours after posting the leaks, @RealiityUK used a secondary account to post a blurry image which they allege to be the Tac Map of Warzone 2.

This image coincides with a hand-drawn image of the map of Warzone 2, which was previously leaked by the infamous Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson.

Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. ‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_ Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently.‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_. Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. 🏊‍♂️ https://t.co/yPGPhm6Srg

If we compare both images, we can see a black line that circles around the map. According to the leakers, this black line represents the railway track that connects the various points of interest (POI).

The presence of the Airport and Harbor can also be confirmed by comparing the two images. COD Warzone 2 is expected to feature the much-anticipated swimming mechanics from Modern Warfare 2. Hence, the presence of rivers will be a new avenue for repositioning around the map.

The presence of Fishing Town at the southern end of the map can be predicted by contrasting both images. If the terrain of the Tac Map is properly analyzed, the middle of the map can be deduced to be at a higher elevation. Thus, the existence of the Observatory can also be validated.

The presence of a dark spot on the map's northeastern side with a river cutting through it also indicates the location of the Modern City. The occupancy of the small island on the map's southern coast also points out the location of the Fort.

According to the leakers, the map of Warzone 2 is supposed to be bigger (12x13) than Caldera and Verdansk, and it might host up to 200 players at the same time. The upcoming game will be a fresh start for the players as they will have to start the game with zero progression. The inventory of the players will not be carried over from the current Warzone.

The Call of Duty community is hopeful about the upcoming release and expects the developers to deliver a polished first-class Warzone experience.

