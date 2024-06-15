CS2 devs could be working on in-game cosmetics like clothing skins and keychains

Popular CS2 leaker @gabefollower suspects that Valve might be developing customizable clothing skins and keychains for its game. This could be one of the main reasons why Counter-Strike 2 doesn't have map-based character models - the agents may be customizable. @gabefollower is a reputed data miner in the CS community, so this post has intrigued players.

This article will shed some light on Valve's potential implementation of various in-game cosmetics and keychains in CS2.

Note: This article is based on speculation and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt since there is no official confirmation from the developers yet.

CS2 reportedly working on cosmetics, like in PUBG

@gabefollower speculates that CS2 developers might be working on implementing customizable cosmetics, following the footsteps of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Alongside these personalized options, they might also add keychains, similar to Valorant’s gun buddy. Hence, players may find themselves equipping different keychains in-game soon.

Some CS: GO community server players used to equip customizable skins. Now, Gabe Follower (on X) thinks that the developers may introduce this feature on CS2's official servers.

The post received mixed reactions. (Image via Twitter)

Gabe Follower's X post received many comments from CS2 players. Some appreciated the idea and are excited to see it implemented, while others expressed their discontentment with Valve. The latter's argument is that the company should focus on pressing problems like cheating and sub-tick rate. However, @gabefollower pointed out that Valve would have a separate team for cosmetic designs anyway.

