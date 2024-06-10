Scammers now posing as pro players in a new CS2 scam

A new CS2 scam has emerged where exploiters pose as professional players and con others. The community was made aware of this new CS2 scam through a recent X post from @OzznyCS2, a famous content creator. However, this time, the scammers have taken a unique approach by adding CS2 Major items on their profiles, impersonating professional Counter-Strike professionals. The tournament items include in-game medals exclusive to players who either made it to the playoffs or won any esteemed competition.

This article will shed some light on the current CS2 scam scenario and how other players must avoid themselves from being scammed.

Different ways players can fall prey to CS2 scam

This newly implemented CS2 scam only started a few days ago and some players are still unaware of it. A handful of exploiters are posing as Counter-Strike professionals, scamming players either by hacking their accounts or emptying their inventory.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Apart from posing as professional players, some scammers have taken it one step ahead by showcasing expensive items they don’t even own and convincing other players to trade their skins.

These scammers use a cheap exploit to showcase the expensive items from someone else’s inventory. While writing a review for CS2 on Steam, they paste their preferred item link in the review, due to which the items will appear on the review page. Upon completing the process, the scammers showcase their reviews on their Steam profile, leading commoners to believe that the exploiters own these items.

You might be interested in: CS2 community baffled over a player immune to molotovs

Veteran players will likely not fall prey to this scam as it’s quite evident once they check the scammer's inventory. Newcomers, on the other hand, have been the most common victims of this scam, losing their expensive inventories in the process. Hence, we strongly recommend players deny trade offers from any unknown Steam profile.

Moreover, be sure to check their profile to see if they own the item. If you get a random trade request from someone with a private inventory, cancel the request and report the profile for scamming.

If you’re interested in more news and features related to Counter-Strike 2, make sure to click on the following articles: