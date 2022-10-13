Destiny 2 database has old Menagerie weapons registered under current season

The infamous vaulting of over half the gear in Destiny 2 has left some scars in the community.

Players have since been looking forward to the return of some old weapons, and Bungie is slowly making them available. While Season 17 saw the return of Opulence gear such as Austringer, the current season got Mindbender's Ambition.

Tom Farnsworth @tomfromtheweb FYI, in addition to Solar 3.0, free players have access to the Derelict Leviathan and can grind the Opulent weapons! Everyone has a reason to hop into the new season! FYI, in addition to Solar 3.0, free players have access to the Derelict Leviathan and can grind the Opulent weapons! Everyone has a reason to hop into the new season!

However, it seems like the whole Menagerie isn't finished, as some secrets are hidden deep beneath the database. Light. gg, known for being the unofficial wiki of Destiny 2, holds four vaulted weapons under the current season, hinting at a possible unvaulting.

The weapons in question are the Imperial Decree Shotgun and three class-exclusive Swords called Throne-Cleaver, Death's Razor, and Goldtusk.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and datamines, which are subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned with a grain of salt.

Four hidden weapons in the Destiny 2 database hint at unvaulting in Season of Plunder

The Light. gg database is known for having everything related to Destiny 2, be it released or upcoming. Players can even inspect the 3D model of an unreleased Sniper Rifle from Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost, giving everyone an idea of the theme it will be based on.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Soon, your eyes will behold an eerie sight... 🤖



Festival of the Lost arrives next week, Guardians. Prepare for spooky season and get ready to activate some brand-new Mech Themed armor! Soon, your eyes will behold an eerie sight... 🤖Festival of the Lost arrives next week, Guardians. Prepare for spooky season and get ready to activate some brand-new Mech Themed armor! https://t.co/kbTdVJjth5

While each item usually gets listed with an API number, the weapons mentioned in this article are somewhat harder to find. Since the database won't just show users the weapon after typing out its name, they will need to head a little deeper into the "Collections" section within "Database."

The items are listed as "Classified" within the database, which means there are no guarantees of their release in the coming days.

G1 wallah 🧻 @saywallahbruhh It shows the imperial decree shotgun on light gg as a season 18 weapon. I’m assuming this means it’s coming back. Was this already common knowledge? It shows the imperial decree shotgun on light gg as a season 18 weapon. I’m assuming this means it’s coming back. Was this already common knowledge? https://t.co/Dp9HoG6ZGw

Popular content creator SayWallahBruh uploaded a series of images on Twitter that shed some light on the items.

He followed up his post with another tweet saying how the presence of the weapons in the database could be a bug.

The three swords, Throne-Cleaver, Death's Razor, and Goldtusk, within the database (Image via Light. gg)

The first weapon is a Shotgun called Imperial Decree. It is of the Aggressive Frame archetype and was introduced with the Menagerie back in Season of the Opulence.

The pieces of gear come in the form of three Swords in total, one exclusive for each class. They are:

Throne-Cleaver for Titans

Death's Razor for Warlocks

Goldtusk for Hunters

The Imperial Decree Shotgun within the Destiny 2 database (Image via Light. gg)

It is important to note that all the weapons mentioned above have the Season of Plunder icon, hinting at a possible return this season itself. However, the only milestone events for players before Season 19 are the Festival of the Lost and the Eliksni Quarters seasonal epilogue.

This has left everyone wondering whether the related events will drop the gear or if the weapons will even appear in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder at all.

The Festival of the Lost is scheduled for release on October 18, 2022, while the seasonal epilogue is due for a later date.

