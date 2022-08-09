Destiny 2 leaks seemingly give fans first look at upcoming subclass with three melee charges

Speculations about the upcoming subclass in Destiny 2 have been running wild in the community. Bungie has also spoken about a new subclass set to arrive with Lightfall, but its nature is unknown.

While there have been speculations about the subclass being influenced by Egregore, it's also rumored to have some poisonous effects. Since it dishes out poisonous effects, a green hue has also been associated with it. There's also speculation of another subclass that's influenced by SIVA.

While it is unclear which subclass will be coming up next, new leaks pertaining to the poison-based subclass have surfaced.

Melee charges are very important for every class in Destiny 2. Each class has had one melee charge till now, with the Stasis Hunter being the only exception to this rule.

However, characters usually don't need additional charges because certain builds allow them to have an infinite supply of melee charges.

Interestingly, the leak around the poison subclass shows that characters will have around three melee charges. While some community members have disregarded this leak completely, others believe the upcoming subclass will allow certain characters to have multiple melee charges.

Upcoming subclass to have three melee charges in Destiny 2

This was posted on an Employee's art station account

The leak in question is believed to have originated from the Art station account of a Bungie employee. Although the post appears to have been taken down, it made it to Twitter.

In the video, a Guardian uses a finisher to dispose of a Fallen Vandal inside the church in Trostland on EDZ. Interestingly, the HUD shows a new Super icon and a melee bar with three charges. The melee ability in Destiny 2 has been integral to almost every build in the game.

Most powered melee abilities deal lots of damage just by themselves. However, when paired with other subclass aspects and certain Exotic armor pieces, melee abilities can instantly help decimate groups of enemies.

Moreover, these melee abilities can be used to trigger other buffs as well. So having three melee charges can allow players to keep triggering certain buffs that come with the new subclass.

However, this also hints at the possibility that the subclass won't allow instant melee recharges. Most Destiny 2 character builds have the ability to instantly replenish their melee abilities after the Solar 3.0 rework.

Instant replenishment is somewhat redundant if there are three charges to a melee ability. If the ability regenerates instantly, then Guardians will end up spamming their melee ability instead of firing weapons for the most part.

That said, there is still a lot of time before the new subclass is released in the game. So it's difficult to confidently say this will happen once Lightfall arrives.

For what it's worth, the icon might as well be a placeholder for the upcoming ability in the title. As mentioned before, Destiny 2 Lightfall isn't going live anytime soon.

Hopefully, there will be more information regarding the new subclass in the coming days.

