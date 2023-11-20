EA FC 24 leak hints at free Euro versions of Van Dijk, Dembele, and others

With the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany, a recent leak suggests that EA Sports will celebrate this event by releasing free EA FC 24 versions of players like Virgil van Dijk and Ousmane Dembele. This isn't the first time a major international tournament will be depicted in Ultimate Team, and the content released during previous years makes this news even more exciting.

EA Sports has always been excellent at integrating real-life footballing events into Ultimate Team. The recently concluded World Cup brought a plethora of FIFA 23 content, with the Euro and Copa tournaments receiving special attention in FIFA 21. With next year's Euro, new rumors suggest that the developers are preparing to release even more special content this year.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/DonkTrading.

Virgil van Dijk, Ousmane Dembele, and others will receive free special Euro 2024 versions in EA FC 24

With Euro 2024 featuring the best national teams across the continent, it is only fitting that the players chosen for this rumored event represent these elite teams. For example, Ousmane Dembele and Virgil van Dijk are potential mainstays on their respective sides and are just as capable in EA FC 24 as they are in real life.

Which players are included in this lineup?

Based on the leak by DonkTrading and FUTSheriff, the roster features the following players from some of the most formidable European footballing nations:

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Ousmane Dembele (France)

Jack Grealish (England)

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Netherlands and France made incredible progress in the latest iteration of the World Cup, with the latter narrowly losing to Argentina in the final, making them favorites for the upcoming Euro. While the exact overall ratings of these players haven't been revealed, the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ousmane Dembele are bound to be overpowered in the game's current meta.

How to receive these free cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

If leaks are to be believed, gamers could get their hands on one of these special items by just playing the game any time before January 16. This returning aspect of Ultimate Team has been featured earlier as well, with EA Sports offering a free 87-rated version of Erling Haaland to those who played EA FC 24 before November 1.