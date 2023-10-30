EA FC 24 leak hints at Jamal Musiala being part of Centurions Team 2

With the first week of the Centurions promo being halfway through its duration, social media leaks suggest that Jamal Musiala will be part of the second roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The German wonderkid is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the sport today, and his abilities on the virtual pitch do justice to his reputation.

The first batch of Centurions has already provided fans with boosted versions of players who are already overpowered in EA FC 24, making Jamal Musiala the ideal candidate for the second roster. The Bayern Munich midfielder already possesses some insane attributes in the latest title, and a special version will make him even more desirable in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/RunTheIconMarkt.

Jamal Musiala is rumored to arrive as a Centurions Team 2 player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After an incredible few seasons with Bayern Munich and the German national side, Jamal Musiala has cemented himself as one of the most hyped young footballers in the world. His base rating of 86 OVR in EA FC 24 is a testament to how quickly he has risen to prominence, and his inclusion in the Centurions Team 2 squad will make him even more overpowered in the current meta of the game.

His base version is amongst the most popular cards in Ultimate Team this year due to his amazing dribbling abilities and the Technical PlayStyle+, which allows him to be even more lethal while using controlled sprint movements.

This means that a potential special version will definitely add to the hype surrounding Centurions Team 2.

What will Centurions Musiala look like

While the exact overall stats and rating of this rumored card are unknown, one can make an educated guess based on the boosts provided to the players included in Team 1. RunTheIconMarkt predicts that the card will receive a +2 boost and will be 88-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 79

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 65

Physicality: 63

With such impressive stats, five-star skill moves, and his various overpowered PlayStyles, Musiala has the potential to be an elite-tier attacker in EA FC 24. While he lacks in the shooting department, he makes up for it with his sublime dribbling skills that can blitz past any defender, especially with the Technical PlayStyle+.