EA FC 24 leak hints at Jose Gaya, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Luciano Acosta arriving as Trailblazers in Ultimate Team

With the Trailblazers promo beginning soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the latest set of leaks has hinted at the inclusion of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jose Gaya, and Luciano Acosta in the event roster. This appears to be the final batch of leaks for the promo lineup, with many heavy hitters already being rumored to be part of the event.

While the concept of Trailblazers has not been officially revealed by EA Sports, speculations suggest that the promo will feature players who have had an impressive start to the current season across the top leagues in the world of club football. This would make players like Mkhitaryan, Acosta, and Gaya good candidates for selection.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Mkhitaryan, Gaya and Acosta rumored to be part of Trailblazers promo roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With players like Mbappe, Salah, Bellingham, and Hansen leaked to be part of the Trailblazers promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the inclusion of Mkhitaryan, Gaya and Acosta might not seem as impressive at first glance. However, these superstars have been incredible for their respective teams.

After an underwhelming and one-sided title race last season, Serie A is back to its usual competitive setting this season. With the best clubs vying for the title, Inter FC currently occupies the top spot on the table.

While their star striker, Lautaro Martinez, has done most of the goalscoring, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been just as influential, and his leaked Trailblazers item is predicted to possess the following stats:

Overall: 87

Pace: 85

Shooting: 85

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 65

Physicality: 79

Despite being rather inconsistent in La Liga this season, Valencia have pulled off some impressive results already, with club captain Jose Gaya leading by example. The Spaniard has been one of the most consistent defenders in the league over the years, and a boosted version will undoubtedly make him viable in EA FC 24. He is rumored to possess the following stats:

Overall: 86

Pace: 86

Shooting: 66

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 83

Physicality: 78

With Lionel Messi moving to Inter Miami, MLS is now receiving an unprecedented amount of attention from fans around the globe. This has served as the perfect opportunity for superstars like Luciano Acosta to showcase their skills. The Argentine playmaker is in fine form this season, and his rumored Trailblazers card could possess the following attributes:

Overall: 85

Pace: 88

Shooting: 67

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 54

Physicality: 63

With so many exciting players rumored to arrive in the upcoming EA FC 24 promo, fans will be eagerly waiting for the official reveal on Friday.