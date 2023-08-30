EA FC 24 leak hints at top 10 player ratings led by Mbappe and Haaland

A recent leak on social media has hinted at the names of the top 10 highest-rated players in EA FC 24, with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe leading the line. The two superstars are widely regarded as the successors of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with regard to the sport, and if leaks are to be believed, their ratings on the virtual pitch reflect their abilities and reputation.

EA FC 24 will soon be available worldwide, and one can only assume that EA Sports will soon kickstart the process of revealing the official player ratings.

However, social media is already replete with many leaks and rumors speculating about the highest-rated players in the game. The latest leak hints at the inclusion of Haaland and Mbappe in the top 10.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUTZoneFIFA.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been leaked to be two of the highest-rated players in EA FC 24

The leaked list of the top 10 highest-rated players in EA FC 24 comprises some of the most popular and prominent names in the sport. With Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe leading the line, the two youngsters will take their rivalry to the virtual pitch as well.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas will steal the show amongst the women athletes.

The upcoming title will be the first in the history of the series to include women footballers in Ultimate Team alongside their male counterparts. This has brought an unprecedented amount of attention and hype to the overall ratings of these female superstars, many of whom are prominently featured in the leaked top 50 rankings.

Which players are included in the top 10 player ratings of EA FC 24?

The following stars have made it into the top 10, featuring a mix of both upgrades and downgrades:

Kylian Mbappe

Kevin De Bruyne

Erling Haaland

Sam Kerr

Alexia Putellas

Karim Benzema

Robert Lewandowski

Thibaut Courtois

Harry Kante

Lionel Messi

While the exact overall ratings have not been included in the leaked information, Kylian Mbappe is rumored to be 91-rated in an earlier leak. With Erling Haaland being the cover star for the game and Kevin De Bruyne having a treble-winning season with Manchester City, it is fair to assume that these two could also share the top spot.

Similarly, Chelsea's Sam Kerr is one of the featured cover athletes for EA FC 24, while FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is currently regarded as the best female footballer in the world.