EA FC 24 player ratings: Stats reportedly leaked for Neymar, Virgil van Dijk, and others

The latest batch of player ratings for EA FC 24 have recently been reportedly leaked on social media, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Neymar being amongst the highlighted athletes. They are rumored to be ranked 11-20 in the top 50 highest-rated players in the upcoming title, making them some of the most prominent names to be leaked so far.

The worldwide release of EA FC 24 is just around the corner, and leaks have been ramping up on social media to provide gamers with an abundance of information. Player ratings are always an exciting part of the yearly game reveal, but with so many leaks surfacing on Twitter, most high-profile footballers have already had their ratings hinted at.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Neymar and Virgil van Dijk are featured in the latest batch of reported leaked player ratings for EA FC 24

Brazilian superstar Neymar is widely regarded as among the best players of our generation, along with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former PSG and FC Barcelona superstar has won it all in Europe before recently moving to the Saudi League, while Virgil van Dijk continues to perform for Liverpool FC.

However, while the former is rumored to retain his rating in EA FC 24, the latter has reportedly received a downgrade.

Both are rumored to be among the players ranked 11-20 in the top 50 highest-rated players. They have historically been incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch, and gamers will be expecting more of the same in the upcoming title.

Which players are ranked 11-20 in EA FC 24 ratings?

The latest batch of reported leaked player ratings also features a seamless blend of male and female athletes. With women footballers being included in Ultimate Team for the first time in the history of the series, their integration in the overall rating rankings comes as no surprise.

The following are players ranked 11-20 based on the leaks:

Graham Hansen: 90

Aitana Bonmati: 90

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 89

Neymar: 89

Virgil van Dijk: 89

Casemiro: 89

Ruben Dias: 89

Alex Morgan: 89

Alisson: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

While the likes of Casemiro and Alisson have reportedly retained their impressive ratings, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and FC Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen have received much-deserved upgrades after successful campaigns with their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Graham Hansen and Alex Morgan will be incredible female additions to the EA FC 24 roster and could quickly become fan favorites due to their stats.