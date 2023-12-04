EA FC 24 Team of the Week 12 (TOTW 12) predictions: All cards featuring Felix, Enzo Fernandez, and others

TOTW 12 will soon be released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and with youngsters like Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez leading their teams to victory, they could possibly earn their first boosted versions this year. Domestic leagues across Europe are heating up in the race for the ultimate bragging rights. With every result being significant, the importance of these performances is further elevated.

Both FC Barcelona and Chelsea have made some impressive signings in recent times and are home to some of the best young talent in the sport today. Their new recruits have proven to be useful, with Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix helping them secure three points in the latest game week and potentially earning a spot on the TOTW 12 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual player ratings.

Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez could feature in TOTW 12 of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Both Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez are yet to receive upgrades in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team despite being largely popular players. However, with their recent goal-scoring exploits, they could possibly be included on the TOTW 12 roster and earn a well-deserved boost.

Reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona secured a crucial win over title contenders Atletico Madrid this weekend, with Joao Felix scoring the only goal in a 1-0 encounter. The Portuguese forward is on loan at Barca from Atletico Madrid, scoring against his former employers and taking the Catalans one step closer to retaining their title.

In the Premier League, Chelsea FC have had a rough run of games in recent times and are currently in the bottom half of the league. However, their recent 3-2 victory over Brighton helped steady their ship, with Argentine phenom Enzo Fernandez scoring two goals. The midfielder already has a MadReady version in EA FC 24, but this could earn him his first in-form version.

Liverpool also won a closely contested fixture against Fulham, coming from behind to finish 4-3. While Trent Alexander-Arnold was the star of the show, he already has an in-form in TOTW 11, leaving Alexis Mac Allister as the best candidate for TOTW 12 due to his long-range effort that could be considered one of the season's best goals.

In Serie A, Inter fortified their lead at the top of the table with a 3-0 win over reigning champions Napoli. Nicolo Barella was their best performer, with the Italian midfielder scoring a goal and providing an assist to lead his side to a comfortable victory. He already has an in-form version in EA FC 24, and inclusion in TOTW 12 could make him elite-tier due to his overpowered stats and useful PlayStyles.

With so many big names in the running to be included in the latest batch of in-forms, gamers will be eagerly looking forward to the official release on Wednesday.