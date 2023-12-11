EA FC 24 Team of the Week 13 (TOTW 13) predictions: All cards featuring Richarlison, Lacazette, and others

After an exciting round of fixtures across the top leagues in the world of European football, players like Richarlison and Alexandre Lacazette could potentially feature in TOTW 13 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These two superstar strikers led their teams to victory this weekend with their goalscoring abilities, and their contributions should earn them a spot in the lineup.

After a rather underwhelming TOTW 12 roster last week, gamers are eager to learn more about the potential candidates for TOTW 13. Fortunately, there have been plenty of top-tier performances this weekend, including the likes of Brazilian striker Richarlison and French striker Alexandre Lacazette. Both of them are renowned for their various overpowered special cards over the years, and EA FC 24 could be the same.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Richarlison and Lacazette could possibly headline TOTW 13 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The various domestic leagues at the highest level of European football are beginning to heat up, with top teams competing for the ultimate price and battling for better spots on the table. With stakes being higher than ever, crucial performances of players like Richarlison and Lacazette definitely deserve in-form versions in EA FC 24, making them excellent candidates for TOTW 13.

Despite losing their spot at the top of the Premier League table, Spurs are still in contention for the title. Brazilian marksman Richarlison led them to a well-deserved victory against an in-form Newcastle United, scoring two goals in a 4-1 win and possibly earning his first special card of the game cycle.

French giants Lyon have had a drastic change of fortunes and are currently battling relegation at the bottom of the Ligue 1 ranks. In such a scenario, every win is significant, including their recent 3-0 victory over Toulouse. Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette was the star of the show in this fixture, as he scored all three goals and established himself as a candidate for TOTW 13 in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

The Premier League is currently the most competitive league in the top five European competitions, with multiple teams competing for the trophy. Aston Villa, in particular, have had an impressive winning streak in recent times, winning against reigning champions Manchester City as well as Arsenal FC, with John Mcginn scoring the winner in the latter fixture, which is deserving of an in-form version in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

FC Barcelona also suffered a major setback in their campaign to retain their La Liga title, losing 4-2 to an in-form Girona side. Girona have taken the league by storm this season and are currently at the top of the table, having lost only one game against Real Madrid. Their star striker, Christian Stuani, was as impressive as ever against Barca, scoring one goal and assisting another. An inclusion in TOTW 13 would earn him his first special version of the game, and the Uruguayan attacker certainly deserves it.

With so many big names rumored to receive in-form versions soon, fans will definitely be eager to see the official reveal on Wednesday.