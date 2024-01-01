EA FC 24 Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) predictions: All cards featuring Foden, Pulisic and others

With most domestic leagues in club football yet to resume proceedings after the festive break, TOTW 16 in EA FC 24 will most likely be dominated by Premier League and Serie A players like Pulisic and Foden. These are two of the most prominent competitions to be active during this period, and their players are some of the most recognizable and popular in the sport today.

After a rather underwhelming TOTW 15 lineup last week, TOTW 16 has the potential to be much better. With competition in these leagues heating up, every result is of great significance. This makes the recent contributions of players even more crucial, potentially earning them in-form cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual player ratings.

Pulisic and Foden could potentially headline TOTW 16 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The boost provided to in-form cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is now greater than ever before under the new upgrade system. This makes the idea of players like Pulisic and Foden receiving in-forms even more enticing, as they can now receive stats and attributes that do justice to their real-life abilities and make them viable on the virtual pitch.

With Inter dropping points in the league this weekend, their rivals AC Milan seized the opportunity to close the gap between them and the league leaders by securing a 1-0 win against Sassuolo. Milan are now third in the table, with Christian Pulisic's goal earning them three points and possibly earning the American attacker his first special card of the season.

Similarly, Juventus also took advantage of Inter's slip-up by winning a high-profile clash against fellow Serie A giant AS Roma. While Adrien Rabiot was the goal scorer, he already possesses a Winter Wildcards version in EA FC 24. Dusan Vlahovic was the one to provide the assist for the win and could possibly be part of TOTW 16 as well.

In the Premier League, reigning champions Manchester City are in fine form. After a set of poor runs and dropping out of the top four, they have won their last two games, including a 2-0 win against Sheffield United. Phil Foden was the star of the show in this fixture, providing two assists and becoming a top contender for the TOTW 16 lineup.

In the ROSHN Saudi League, Al Nassr won 4-1 against Al Taawoun to fortify their second position in the league table behind Al Hilal. Marcel Brozovic was the standout performer, scoring a goal and providing an assist while also being amazing in midfield. He is yet to receive any boosted versions this year, and an in-form could give him the boost he needs to be usable on the virtual pitch.

With so many big names like Pulisic and Foden being rumored to be part of the TOTW 16 lineup, this roster could feature some exciting and overpowered players in EA FC 24.