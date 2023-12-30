"Looking like a Man City and Liverpool title race again", "We are cooking" - Fans on X react as Manchester City cruise to win over Sheffield United

Manchester City fans jubilantly reacted on X after they cruised to a dominant 2-0 win against Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 30.

Rodri broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with an excellent drive into the bottom-left corner. Julian Alvarez had several opportunities to double the hosts' lead before Wes Foderingham made a good save to deny Bernardo Silva in the 21st minute.

William Osula had two decent chances of leveling the scores toward the end of the first half but he was denied by Manuel Akanji and Ederson respectively.

In the second half, Phil Foden made a brilliant run in the 61st minute before squaring the ball into the path of Alvarez. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made no mistake, tapping home to make it 2-0.

Manchester City dominated the Premier League contest from start to finish, with a whopping 82 percent possession. They also attempted a total of 994 passes with an accuracy of 94 percent and landed 18 shots in total compared to Sheffield's four. The Blades only mustered 18 percent possession and attempted just 214 passes with an accuracy of 72 percent in comparison.

Pep Guardiola and Co. overtook Arsenal in the league table and are now third with 40 points from 19 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool. Fans reacted to this, with one City fan claiming the title race is only between themselves and the Reds:

"Looking like a Man City and Liverpool title race again people."

Another fan chimed in:

"We are cooking"

Manchester City vs Sheffield United: Who was the Player of the Match?

Manchester City flexed their superiority on the field, dismantling 20th-placed Sheffield United with a comfortable 2-0 win. Let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was.

As per FotMob, Phil Foden was given the highest rating of any player on the pitch (9.1). The England international provided two assists, completed 82 out of his 84 passes with an accuracy of 98 percent, and created six big chances.

Moreover, Foden made 12 touches in the opposition box, completed all six of his long balls, and won two duels. The 23-year-old has been in stellar form this season for Manchester City, netting nine goals and providing eight assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.