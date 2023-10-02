EA FC 24 Team of the Week 3 (TOTW 3) predictions: All cards featuring Bellingham, Odegaard, and others

Team of the Week 3 (TOTW 3) will soon be revealed in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and with players like Jude Bellingham and Martin Odegaard competing for a spot on the roster, it has the potential to be an extremely impressive lineup. Both these superstars had incredible performances over the course of this weekend, leading their sides to crucial victories in their respective leagues.

The two TOTW lineups released in EA FC 24 so far have already introduced a host of overpowered and desirable cards for gamers to add to their squads, and TOTW 3 is shaping up to be no different. The inclusion of superstar athletes like Bellingham and Odegaard will only serve to boost the popularity of the roster, as they are just as good on the virtual pitch as they are in real life.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Jude Bellingham and Martin Odegaard could potentially headline the TOTW 3 selection in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has completely overhauled the Team of the Week system in EA FC 24. All in-form items now have a minimum OVR of 80, with smaller rosters being released every week by emphasizing quality over quantity.

These players are also no longer provided in Champions rewards as Red player picks, making them rare commodities. This makes the possible inclusion of Bellingham and Odegaard in TOTW 3 even more exciting.

Jude Bellingham has been on fire since joining Real Madrid in the summer. Despite arriving as a central midfielder, he has transitioned into a much more offensive role and is currently their leading goal-scorer and assists provider.

Bellingham kept his form alive in the top-of-the-table clash against Girona, as he scored a goal and provided an assist to help Los Blancos win 3-0. This performance should be enough to earn him a TOTW 3 selection in EA FC 24.

On the other side of Madrid, Atletico had an impressive victory of their own, defeating Cadiz 3-2. Angel Correa was the star of the show, scoring two goals and helping Los Rojiblancos retain their spot in the top four. He is an extremely viable and overpowered attacking option for budget squads in EA FC 24, and a boosted version will definitely be highly sought-after.

Expand Tweet

Correa was not the only Argentine forward to have an impressive showing over the weekend. Inter's Lautaro Martinez has been on a superb run of form this season, and he recently scored all four goals in a 4-0 win against Salernitana to keep his side at the top of the table. He is one of the highest-rated Serie A players in the game, and an inclusion in TOTW 3 will make him elite tier.

Over in the Premier League, Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 4-0 to keep their impressive streak alive. While there were many contributors, Martin Odegaard was the standout performer. He scored a goal, provided an assist, and won a penalty for his side. This performance could potentially earn him a spot on the TOTW 3 roster.

Expand Tweet

With players like Bellingham, Odegaard, Correa, and Martinez possibly being in the TOTW 3 squad, gamers will be excited for the official reveal on Wednesday.