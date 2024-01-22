EA FC 24 TOTW 19 predictions: All cards featuring Jota, Bacha, and others

The EA FC 24 TOTW 19 lineup could possibly feature some massive names when it comes to the world of Ultimate Team, with the likes of Diogo Jota and Selma Bacha being in the running. These athletes put on a spectacular display of skill in their recent club games, helping their teams secure victory in the league and bolstering their position in the table.

Not only are players like Diogo Jota and Selma Bacha exceptional in real life but they are also overpowered on the virtual pitch. Their special items are fan favorites in Ultimate Team, and their inclusion on the EA FC 24 TOTW 19 roster would further boost their popularity.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual player ratings.

Selma Bacha and Diogo Jota could headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 19 squad

With Team of the Year being live in Ultimate Team, gamers will be eager to spam as many Upgrade SBCs as possible once the entire TOTY roster is up for grabs. This makes the upcoming EA FC 24 TOTW 19 lineup even more exciting, as these in-form cards will be available in packs as well. With massive names like Jota and Bacha being in contention, this roster could prove to be a lot more enticing than the current TOTW 18 lineup.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, and their recent run of form makes them firm favorites to secure the title this season. Their latest game ended in a comfortable 4-0 win, with Portuguese forward Diogo Jota scoring two goals and assisting one. He already possesses an FC Pro card in Ultimate Team and could now be part of EA FC 24 TOTW 19 as well.

Selma Bacha is by far one of the most popular defenders in Ultimate Team currently due to her 90-rated UWCL RTTK SBC card. The French left-back possesses some incredible stats, as well as the Whipped Pass PlayStlyle+. She recently provided two assists in a 2-1 win for Lyon against Montpellier, and gamers who missed out on her SBC will be hoping that it earns her an in-form card in EA FC 24 TOTW 19.

In La Liga, Girona continues to impress by staying in contention for the league title and challenging the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Their star forward Artem Dovbyk scored a hat-trick in six minutes in their recent game against Sevilla. This feat should earn him his third in-form card and fourth special item overall in EA FC 24.

Similarly, Spanish forward Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick to keep FC Barcelona's title hopes alive. In a closely contested game against Real Betis, the Spaniard scored the first two and the final goal in a 4-2 thriller, which should earn him his first special version in the latest iteration of Ultimate Team.

With names like Jota, Bacha, Ferran Torres, and Dovbyk expected to feature in EA FC 24 TOTW 19, gamers will be eager to witness the official reveal on Wednesday.