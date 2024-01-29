EA FC 24 TOTW 20 predictions: All cards featuring Lautaro Martinez, Sorloth, and others

The recent round of club football fixtures featured some amazing performances from star players like Lautaro Martinez and Alexander Sorloth, who could be included in the EA FC 24 TOTW 20 lineup. These strikers have been exceptional for their respective clubs, and their goal-scoring exploits have earned them the admiration of football fans globally.

Both Lautaro Martinez and Alexander Sorloth are fan-favorites in the world of Ultimate Team due to their various overpowered special cards over the years. While the former has had amazing cards in Ultimate Team every year, the latter rose to prominence due to his boosted versions in FIFA 23. Both athletes could potentially be included on the TOTW 20 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Sorloth and Lautaro Martinez are top contenders for a spot in EA FC 24 TOTW 20

With competition heating up in the world of domestic league football, every result is of utmost importance, putting even more pressure on forwards to lead their teams to victory. In such a scenario, star marksmen like Alexander Sorloth and Lautaro Martinez have stepped up and helped their teams secure victory on the latest matchday, potentially earning in-form versions in EA FC 24 TOTW 20.

Inter are currently atop the league table in Serie A. Their latest 1-0 victory against Fiorentina helped fortify their position, especially with AC Milan and Juventus losing points in their latest fixtures. Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has been in fine form and could receive yet another special card this season if he is included in EA FC 24 TOTW 20.

Reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona have been struggling in the title race this season, and their latest loss to Villareal sums up their situation well.

The Yellow Submarines put on an incredible display against Barca, with Alexander Sorloth providing two assists and then scoring the winner in a 5-3 thriller. If he manages to earn an in-form card, this will be his first special one in Ultimate Team since joining his new club this season.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund's new signing, Niclas Fullkrug, scored a hat-trick against VFL Bochum, leading them to a 3-1 win.

While they are still far behind the likes of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the league table, this result showcases why they bought the German striker after his amazing season with Werder Bremen in 2022-23. An inclusion on the EA FC 24 TOTW 20 roster would also earn him his first special card of the current campaign.

In Ligue 1, Stade Rennais secured a hard-fought victory over French giants Lyon. While the latter have struggled in recent times, they still have some incredible players in their ranks, making Martin Terrier's game-winning performance even more significant. The Frenchman scored two goals in a 3-2 win and could earn an in-form that is an improvement over his previous special card.

With players like Sorloth and Lautaro Martinez possibly being part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 20 lineup, it has the potential to even surpass the current batch of in-forms available in packs.