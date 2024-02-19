EA FC 24 TOTW 23 predictions: All cards featuring Salah, Saka, and others

Following another stunning set of fixtures in the world of domestic club football, players like Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka are frontrunners to be included in EA FC 24 TOTW 23. These athletes had spectacular performances over the weekend, leading their teams to victory and bolstering their position in the league table.

Team of the Week players are more usable than ever in Ultimate Team, especially due to the improved lower rating threshold and better upgrades provided to the included athletes. Massive names like Salah and Saka are already overpowered on the virtual pitch, and their addition to the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 lineup will only boost their viability even further.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Salah and Saka could headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 squad

Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka are two of the biggest names in the world of Premier League football at the moment. These superstars play on the right flank, and their latest performances have impressively helped their teams secure victory. With how popular they are amongst fans around the globe, they are highly likely to be featured in EA FC 24 TOTW 23.

Mohamed Salah has been consistently amazing for Liverpool FC since he arrived in 2017. He has risen to prominence as one of the greatest players in the league's history and is also excellent on the virtual pitch. He already possesses several overpowered versions in Ultimate Team, and his two-goal contributions in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford could earn him a spot in EA FC 24 TOTW 23.

Similarly, Bukayo Saka also had an impressive showing in a comfortable victory. His two goals allowed Arsenal to beat Burnley 5-0 in a dominant showing, potentially earning the English youngster his latest special card in Ultimate Team after his RTTK version, TOTGS card, and previous in-form item.

In La Liga, league leaders Real Madrid recently dropped points against Rayo Vallecano in a crucial derby fixture. Their other city rival, Atletico Madrid, has taken advantage of this opportunity by winning 5-0 against Las Palmas and closing the gap between them in the table.

Angel Correa was the man of the moment, scoring two goals and providing an assist, and his inclusion in EA FC 24 TOTW 23 could earn him his second special card of the season.

In Ligue 1, LOSC Lille continued their quest for a top-four finish in the French top flight with a 3-0 win against Le Havre. Canadian striker Jonathan David was the star of the show, scoring all three goals and proving his worth as one of the most lethal forwards in the league yet again.

With players like Salah and Saka in contention to be included on the upcoming TOTW roster, it certainly has a chance to surpass the current TOTW 22 lineup in terms of overall quality.

