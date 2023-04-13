FIFA 23 leak hints at Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC is coming to FIFA 23 if the latest social media rumors are anything to go by. The information was posted by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on their Twitter account. Moreover, the Squad Building Challenge is rumored to appear during the ongoing Trophy Titans promo. The upcoming SBC will be a great choice for FIFA 23 players who don't want to rely on pack luck.

One will have to complete a special challenge to unlock the special card. However, the official information surrounding the Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC remains unknown at the time of writing.

Some predictions are made based on how Flashback SBCs typically work in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC could be great defensive option for many FIFA 23 players

Bonucci has been a soldier in many battles for his clubs and country over the last two decades. There are two existing options for FIFA 23 players – base and Rulebreakers. The latter has received some major boosts in stats and overall.

Bonucci is coming as FLASHBACK SBC during TROPHY TITANS!



Stats are prediction







Bonucci is coming as FLASHBACK SBC during TROPHY TITANS! Stats are prediction

Once the Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC goes live, players will be able to obtain a stronger variant, although the degree of potential boosts remains unknown.

Typically, Flashback SBCs celebrate highlight seasons from a footballer's past. Some of Bonucci's weaker areas, like Pace and Stamina, could be boosted with the upcoming card. The official stats will likely be revealed when the Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC goes live.

It's unclear when the special challenge will be available. This could happen as early as tomorrow, April 13, when the daily content refreshes at 6 pm UK time. Rumors suggest the upcoming SBC will be part of the Trophy Titans celebrations. Hence, it's almost certain that the card will become available over the next eight days.

The cost of unlocking the card will depend on the number of tasks associated with the SBC. A greater number of them will result in higher completion prices, and the community will hope that the final value remains affordable for the majority.

There are some ongoing events that could be interesting for players. Several FUT Birthday SBCs are still active over the next couple of days, while Roy Keane's Trophy Titans card is also available as a special challenge.

