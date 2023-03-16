FIFA 23 leak hints at Mason Mount FUT Ballers SBC coming to Ultimate Team

According to rumors from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, the Mason Mount FUT Ballers SBC could be the first of the upcoming promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This news is exciting for the entire community, especially for those who prefer risk-free methods to obtain new cards.

With SBCs, there's no need to rely on luck, as completing the required tasks will guarantee the card. If this rumor turns out to be true, it would be Mount's second special card in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Not much is known about the specifics of the Mason Mount FUT Ballers SBC at the moment. However, educated guesses can be made based on how similar challenges have worked in FIFA 23 so far.

FIFA 23 players are looking forward to the Mason Mount FUT Ballers SBC

The effectiveness of any SBC in FIFA 23 is heavily dependent on the completion cost. The same can be said about the Mason Mount FUT Ballers SBC, which is rumored to make an appearance in Ultimate Team. The completion cost will depend on what kind of tasks will be associated with it.

The tasks and completion cost of the Mason Mount FUT Ballers SBC will be revealed when it goes live in the game. As the FUT Ballers is a new promo starting on March 17, there isn't much to speculate on.

Mount has previously received special versions of his base card in Ultimate Team. He was one of the redeemable rewards on the World Cup Star program during November and December. His 88-rated card received a significant boost in stats and overall.

The Mason Mount FUT Ballers SBC is expected to be a highly sought-after card in Ultimate Team, especially for those who manage Premier League-based squads.

The SBC could potentially go live on March 17, which is the opening night of the FUT Ballers promo.

