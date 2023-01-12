FIFA 23 leak hints at Mohammed Salah being included in Team 2 of FUT Centurions promo

The first week of the FUT Centurions promo is approaching its end in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. As such, leaks have begun to surface regarding the second batch of special cards, with Mohammed Salah rumored to be a part of the roster.

The Egyptian forward has established himself as one of the all-time greats of Premier League football, and his contributions will be recognized with a special card in FUT.

The FUT Centurions promo is aimed at rewarding some of the most accomplished footballers in the sport with special cards in Ultimate Team, commemorating a centurion milestone that they have achieved in their careers.

Mohammed Salah is amongst the very few players to have scored 100 goals in the Premier League, which is the most probable reason for his rumored inclusion in the event.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from social media.

Mohammed Salah rumored to receive impressive card as part of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's FUT Centurions promo

According to renowned leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff, Salah will be included in Team 2 of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23, which will be released in-game on Friday, January 13.

As a precursor to the much-awaited Team of the Year event, EA Sports will undoubtedly release a host of overpowered cards in the second week of the promo, including a boosted version of the Egyptian superstar.

Mohammed Salah has cemented his legacy in the annals of Premier League football with his record-breaking efforts for Liverpool FC.

Not only has he been a prolific goalscorer for the Merseyside club, he has also provided a plethora of assists. These have led the team to several historic title victories during his stint at the club, and have earned him an inclusion in FIFA 23's FUT Centurions promo.

What does this special card look like in-game?

While the overall rating and stats of the card have not been confirmed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction with the leak. They hinted that the 93-rated card will possess the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 92

Defending: 49

Passing: 86

Physicality: 79

If the card is indeed released in the second batch of FUT Centurions, it will be intriguing to see whether EA Sports upgrade his weak foot or skill moves to accommodate him in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will FUT Centurions Salah perform in-game?

The base gold version of Mohammed Salah is amongst the best wingers in FIFA 23. Despite possessing a three-star weak foot, he is a lethal marksman who is capable of scoring from any distance, as well as providing assists with his visionary passing.

If he is provided with the proper boosts to his stats and weak-foot, he will be an elite-tier attacker and will fetch an incredible price in the FUT transfer market.

