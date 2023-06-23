According to the rumor, N'Golo Kante's End of an Era SBC may feature in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. FifaTradingRomania (@fifa_romania) spread the rumor on Twitter, but there has been no official announcement by EA Sports. Leaks are quite exciting for the FIFA community, as players tend to stack coins or fodder to complete the best possible SBCs.

Kante was probably the best CDM in the Premier League when he played at both Leicester City and Chelsea. All of the FIFA players know the Frenchman's in-game attributes in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is conjectural and based entirely on Twitter leaks.

N'Golo Kante's EOAE (End of an Era) items' predicted stats are quite staggering in FIFA 23

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania A club legend for Leicester & Chelsea

World cup winner



But now, the beautiful journey ended…



N’golo Kante is set to come as EOAE soon

Stats predicted

PAC: 87

87 SHO: 80

80 PAS: 88

88 DRI : 91

: 91 DEF : 96

: 96 PHY: 90

N'Golo Kante has a total of three FUT items in FIFA 23. This EOAE (End of an Era) item is going to be his best FUT item, with an overall of 96.

Previously, Kante's FUT Birthday item had some impressive stats (2381 in-game stats) with a 5-star weakfoot upgrade. The Twitter handle predicted all of his over-the-top stats with a unique dynamic image (Wearing a Chelsea kit).

Leadership and Injury Prone traits are not imposing for a player like him. His unique body type and playstyle in FIFA 23 will cope with some shortcomings, like poor shooting stats.

EA Sports recently started to release some End of an Era FUT items like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Marcos Asensio, Roberto Firmino, and James Milner. All of these EOAE items are quite inexpensive and usable in FIFA 23.

In real life, he is a serial winner. This Frenchman won the Premier League with Leicester City in the 15-16 season and with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season, the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018, and the Champions League with Chelsea in the 20-21 season.

However, he is willing to join Al-Ittihad on July 20, 2023, for the rest of his career. If you like French players and a Premier League squad, this item will perfectly fit in.

His one-of-a-kind body type comes quite handy while jockeying against your opponent. The estimated price, stats, and traits are not disclosed yet; you have to wait for the official release by EA Sports.

