EA Sports released a FUT Birthday SBC version of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on the eve of his birthday. The French superstar is recognized as one of this generation's top defensive enforcers, and his most recent special card provides a faithful representation of his talents in real life. FUT Birthdays is a ceremony honoring the Ultimate Team's 14th birthday, and EA Sports celebrated the milestone in style.

There have been plenty of special cards, objectives, and SBCs for gamers to enjoy, with Kante being the latest inclusion on the roster.

FUT Birthday Kante is now available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Gamers have been treated to a wide variety of content during the FUT Birthday event so far. Not only have there been multiple engaging and rewarding objectives, but the SBCs released so far have also been incredible. Yet, because it is so pricey, the most recent N'Golo Kante SBC will undoubtedly cause controversy.

What does the card look like?

The 92-rated FUT Birthday Kante is a significant improvement over his Winter Wildcard version and possesses the following attributes:

Pace: 81

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 76

Defending: 91

Passing: 83

Physicality: 86

In addition to having improved stats, he now possesses a five-star weak foot, which further solidifies his position as a midfield general in FIFA 23's current meta.

How to unlock the card in FIFA 23?

There are seven separate segments in the SBC, each with its own rules and pack prizes. The particular specifications for each section are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Chelsea players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Form

Team of the week players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the week players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 1.8 million FUT coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of high-rated fodder in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

With this card specifically, this pricing point is outrageous. Although the stats improvement over his previous special edition is respectable, it does not account for the substantial price increase. He also possesses three-star skills and a small physical stature in-game, which are undesirable qualities in the current defensive meta.

Instead of using liquid assets, players who wish to add FUT Birthday Kante to their ranks should utilise non-tradable things from their teams to slowly create the SBC over time.

