FIFA 23 leak hints at Nuno Tavares getting a Future Stars Academy Player version in Ultimate Team

Marseille's young left-back Nuno Tavares is about to get a Future Stars Academy Player version card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team if the latest leaks and rumors are to be believed. The information was revealed last night by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who broke the news on their Twitter account. This makes the Portuguese the third card that could become part of the ongoing promo, providing different options for players to bolster their respective squads.

The Future Stars promo has kept players engaged after the TOTY cards. It features unique cards of young footballers who have already made a name for themselves in their clubs and countries. These young players are yet to reach the peak of their careers, but gamers won't have to wait long to see their potential.

Objective cards are introduced for every promo, allowing FIFA 23 players to get some special cards for cheap. Unlike SBC or pack items, players usually don't have to spend any money, as the only requirement is grinding in the specified mode.

The FIFA 23 promos introduce objective cards that can be obtained for cheap. Unlike SBC or pack items, these cards can be earned by completing objectives in the game rather than spending money. For instance, the Nuno Tavares Future Stars Academy Player will have four different versions available through objectives.

FIFA 23 players will have to start with the weakest card of Nuno Tavares Future Stars Academy Player and grow it

The Nuno Tavares Future Stars Academy Player will come in four different versions. Players will unlock the weakest version in terms of stats and overall and then gradually obtain the one with the highest attributes.

EA Sports has yet to mention the tasks that will be part of getting the special card. FIFA 23 players will be eager to get their hands on the card, but the release date is currently unknown. However, it could be as early as tonight, February 7.

It remains to be seen what the starting and final set of stats for the card will be. Nuno Tavares is a highly-offensive wingback known for his pace and offensive skills in real life. His special card in FIFA 23 is expected to reflect these qualities and be a valuable asset in the right hands. Although the starting version may not be impressive, the final card has the potential to perform well in the game's meta.

It remains to be seen when the Nuno Tavares Future Stars Academy Player card is finally released in Ultimate Team. Those unwilling to wait will find some enjoyable alternative challenges in the game. For example, Fabio Vieira's special card is available with his SBC, and Vanderson's challenge offers two versions of his card.

English footballer Theo Walcott's Flashback SBC is also currently active and offers an exciting card as a reward. Young Newcastle footballer Anthony Gordon recently received a Future Stars Academy Player item in FIFA 23, and players can try to obtain it in Ultimate Team.

