FIFA 23 leak hints at Paul Scholes arriving as a Cover Star Icon

The fourth week of FUTTIES is nigh upon us, and recent leaks suggest that a Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon card may be added to FIFA 23 in the coming days. As per social media leaks, the legendary midfielder from Manchester United will be getting his first special card apart from the base Icon cards in-game, as part of EA's Cover Star Icon series.

With the release of EA FC 24 drawing near, it is no secret that FIFA 23 is the last game under the FIFA IP made by EA Sports. To commemorate three decades of games released under the franchise, with the first released in 1993, a new series of cards called the Cover Star Icons are being released.

The series features the legendary players who have graced the cover of FIFA games over the years, and leaks suggest the next one may be the English legend, Paul Scholes.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/Sahil (@Criminal__x).

Leaks suggest Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon may be added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team soon

Paul Scholes' name has been forever immortalized in the hearts of Manchester United fans as the midfielder spent all of his professional life as a player at Old Trafford. Regarded as one of the top English midfielders of his time, he has around 500 appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League, with over 150 goals scored across all competitions.

Scholes graced the FIFA 2001 cover back when the game was released in 2000, wearing his national jersey for England. He went on to represent The Three Lions in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups before retiring from international play back in 2004. He continued his stint at Manchester United for another eight years, finally retiring in 2011 to much fanfare before briefly returning a year later.

Speculation about Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon rating

Sahil @Criminal__x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Paul Scholes is coming as Cover Stars Icon



Derived from the FIFA 2001 regional cover



Follow @Criminal__x and @Fut_scoreboard



#FIFA23 #FUT #Icons pic.twitter.com/3SXDF37A6U 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Paul Scholes is coming as Cover Stars IconDerived from the FIFA 2001 regional coverFollow @Criminal__x and @Fut_scoreboard

The leaks suggest that the Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon card will have an impressive 95 overall rating, which is quite in line with the previous iterations of the series. The FUTTIES promo, in general, has seen a number of highly overpowered cards being added to FIFA 23.

Without further ado, here are the projected stats for the Paul Scholes Cover Star Icon card as per Sahil (@Criminal__x) on X, formerly Twitter:

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 91

Defending: 82

Passing: 95

Physicality: 90

While his base Icon cards have three stars in weak foot and skills, the Cover Star Icon version may very well get a five-star rating in both categories. However, only time will tell if that is true, as all the stats are speculation.