FIFA 23 leak hints at Phil Foden vs Joaquin Correa Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team

According to the latest social media leaks and rumors, Phil Foden vs Joaquin Correa Showdown SBC is coming to FIFA 23. Reliable content specialist FIFAUTeam has showcased the information on their Twitter account, creating plenty of hype in the community. This special challenge will be released as part of the upcoming UEFA Champions League final.

The latest rumor appears in the wake of the latest Showdown challenge live in Ultimate Team. It features the special cards of Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla and Roma’s Georginio Wijnaldum. The official information surrounding the Phil Foden vs Joaquin Correa Showdown SBC is unavailable in writing, but certain predictions can be made based on how these challenges work in FIFA 23.

The Phil Foden vs Joaquin Correa Showdown SBC leak will allow FIFA 23 players to plan in advance

The upcoming Champions League final will see English giants Manchester City go up against Serie A juggernauts Inter Milan. When the final begins in June, it could be anyone’s game. FIFA 23 players can make the most of the occasion by completing the upcoming Phil Foden vs Joaquin Correa Showdown SBC.

The official stats of both cards remain unknown since EA Sports hasn’t confirmed the SBC. Here are the predicted stats of both cards, which will be part of the challenge:

Phil Foden

Position: LW

Overall: 92

Pace: 93

Shooting: 91

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 98

Defense: 70

Physicality: 75

Joaquin Correa

Position: CF

Overall: 92

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 50

Physicality: 85

Players must wait for the Phil Foden vs Joaquin Correa Showdown SBC release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It’s worth noting that both cards will be eligible to receive upgrades in their stats. As of writing, the release date isn't known yet, and readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda for all the updated news.

It will depend on the final results, as the card belonging to the winning side will get a +2 upgrade. The two Showdown items will likely be part of separate challenges. Players can obtain both cards, but doing so will cost a lot more in terms of FUT coins.

