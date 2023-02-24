FIFA 23 leak hints at Saed Kolasinac vs Carlos Soler Showdown SBC coming to Ultimate Team

According to the latest rumors, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will feature a Saed Kolasinac vs Carlos Soler Showdown SBC. The information was leaked by FUT Sheriff, a reliable source who posted it on their Twitter account. This will be the third Showdown set that has been leaked online, giving players something to look forward to.

EA Sports has already confirmed the return of the Showdown Series to FIFA 23 and has decided to introduce it earlier than in previous years. Some exciting matches could be featured in this promo, with leaks suggesting that league matches will be considered, including the London derby and other highly-anticipated contests.

The loading screen in the game hinted at the possibility of a Saed Kolasinac vs Carlos Soler Showdown SBC and showed two cards from Marseille and PSG coming to Ultimate Team. While it is still unclear whether these rumors will turn out to be true, it certainly adds an interesting twist to the game. If the rumors are confirmed, FIFA 23 players will have two exciting options to consider for their squads.

Saed Kolasinac vs Carlos Soler Showdown SBC is an interesting option many FIFA 23 players didn’t account for

The Showdown Series in FIFA 23 focuses on big matches from the world of football. Unlike other promotions, it will offer special SBCs that reward unique cards after completing specific challenges. Players will have the option to obtain both cards, which will feature boosted stats.

The specific stats of the cards included in the Saed Kolasinac vs Carlos Soler Showdown SBC are currently unknown and will likely only be revealed with the official release, so players will need to be patient until then. The official release will also provide them with an estimate of the number of coins required to complete the assigned tasks.

A lower price point for the Saed Kolasinac vs Carlos Soler Showdown SBC will likely make it more appealing to the game's community. This will also make the challenge more accessible to a wider range of players, which could be a significant advantage for beginners who miss out on some of the more expensive SBCs.

In addition to their initial boosted stats, the Saed Kolasinac vs Carlos Soler Showdown SBC cards will have the potential for future upgrades based on the result of their real-life fixture. If one player's team wins, their card will receive two upgrades, while in the case of a draw, both cards will receive one upgrade each. Choosing the correct card in the SBC will be crucial for FIFA 23 players, as any upgrade can significantly enhance the card's value and performance.

