FIFA 23 leak reveals Australian Milos Degenek will be receiving a Path to Glory SBC

Australian defender Milos Degenek has been leaked as the next Path to Glory SBC in FIFA 23 by renowned leaker FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

The Path to Glory is the first of many themed promos to be released during the course of the World Cup to capitalize on the hype of the tournament, with a host of dynamic cards being added to the game.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Milos Degenek is added to come via PTG SBC



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Milos Degenekis added to come via PTG SBCStats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Milos Degenek🇦🇺 is added to come via PTG SBC🔥Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/jWf8AkyQKt

While the World Cup is yet to commence, festivities are already underway in FIFA 23. EA Sports have done well to provide fans with engaging and entertaining content in FUT, keeping them occupied before the most iconic tournament in world football kicks off.

The international event is also a good opportunity for the community to discover new underrated talent, including Milos Degenek.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the leak from Twitter.

Milos Degenek is scheduled to arrive as a Path to Glory SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The World Cup is a truly unique event as it brings together fans from around the globe, uniting them in their love for the sport as they support their home nations.

Australia has often been overlooked as a footballing nation despite producing some iconic players. With the latest Milos Degenek PTG SBC, FUT enthusiasts will definitely be tuning into their games during the World Cup.

The concept of the Path to Glory promo is excellent as it secures the vested interest of the community for games they would not ordinarily try to watch.

Fans will now be eagerly looking forward to several matches in hopes of their favorite Path to Glory cards being upgraded in FIFA 23, including players who complete the leaked Milos Degenek SBC.

What does this Path to Glory card look like in-game?

Based on leaks, the center-back card will possess some impressive attributes in FIFA 23. Despite being rather hard to link into any squad due to his obscure league and nation, the Australian footballer makes up for this with his incredible stats:

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 72

Shooting: 70

Defending: 83

Passing: 77

Physical: 90

With the changes made to FIFA 23's meta in the latest patch, pace is more important than ever before, and this is exactly what Milos Degenek offers with his special card.

Will it be worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As an Australian playing in the MLS, there are limited options when it comes to squad links for this card. However, he can still achieve decent chemistry points by being linked with an MLS World Cup Hero card like Landon Donovan, or with multiple special MLS cards released through objectives, SBCs, and in the Path to Glory promo.

As far as the stats are concerned, Milos Degenek looks absolutely incredible and will be a perfect fit for the current meta of the game. He has the raw pace, defensive abilities, and domineering physical presence needed to be viable in-game. It will undoubtedly be cheap to complete his challenges as well.

Poll : 0 votes