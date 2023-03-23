FIFA 23 leaks hint at FUT Birthday cards of Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Darwin Nunez coming to Ultimate Team

Football superstars Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Darwin Nunez are coming to FIFA 23 FUT Birthday promo if the latest leaks are to be believed. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted it on their social media accounts.

This is the latest set of leaks surrounding active footballers set to come in the upcoming promo. Since EA Sports announced the release date and time, the community has eagerly anticipated it. Rumors that a unique set of symbol cards would be released with normal promotional goods have piqued their attention.

Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Darwin Nunez's FUT Birthday card's official stats are yet unknown. FIFA 23 players must wait until the official release to find out more. However, certain speculations can be made based on how promos have worked.

Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Darwin Nunez’s FUT Birthday cards could be amazing FIFA 23 cards

Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Darwin Nunez are all star footballers who have their strengths and weaknesses. All three have solid base options in FIFA 23, but FUT Birthday could change it all.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Bernardo Silva is coming as FUT Birthday



He is in the loading screen✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#fifa23 Bernardo Silvais coming as FUT BirthdayHe is in the loading screen✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Bernardo Silva🇵🇹 is coming as FUT Birthday 🎂He is in the loading screen✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x #fifa23 https://t.co/ZCatHKqpxx

The stats of the three promo cards will certainly be massively boosted, making them useful additions for any player. The higher overalls will also ensure that the cards have a longer shelf-life, making them worth the investment.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff João Félix is coming as FUT Birthday



He is in the loading screen



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 João Félixis coming as FUT BirthdayHe is in the loading screenStats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨João Félix 🇵🇹 is coming as FUT Birthday🎂He is in the loading screen✅Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/SwJsEyyvw1

It’s hard to predict how the FUT Birthday promo will work in FIFA 23. Typically, the promo features cards with excellent dribbling and weak feet. Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva will be ideal candidates for such boosts. It will certainly make both wanted commodities in the community.

Darwin Nunez’s promo card could get a big boost in the finishing stats. With a potential 5* Weak Foot, it could become one of the game’s striker cards. It’s worth remembering that EA Sports hasn’t officially given any confirmation. To obtain verified information, readers are recommended to follow all official channels.

After release, the in-game packs will probably contain all three cards. After being released, the cards may be found by players on the FUT market, where all three are anticipated to fetch high prices.

Poll : 0 votes