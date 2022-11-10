FIFA 23 leaks reveal Dutch defender Nathan Ake will be included in World Cup Stars promo

The World Cup is the talk of the town in the worlds of football and FIFA 23, and social media has been replete with FUT leaks, with the latest one involving Nathan Ake.

According to renowned FIFA 23 leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff, the Manchester City defender is set to be released as part of the upcoming World Cup Stars promo.

With the World Cup mode now available, fans can finally experience the iconic tournament on the virtual pitch with multiple dedicated PvE and PvP game modes.

However, the fun is yet to truly commence on Ultimate Team, with a host of themed promos lined up by EA Sports during the course of the event.

Note: This article is based entirely on Twitter leaks. No World Cup Stars cards have been officially revealed by EA Sports.

Nathan Ake is a mainstay in the Dutch national side and is expected to receive a special card in FIFA 23

Nathan Ake is among the most underrated and overlooked defensive talents in Europe. He has been incredibly consistent for his national side, becoming a mainstay in Louis Van Gaal's side. However, his international performances have failed to secure regular playing time for him at Manchester City due to the quality of defenders already present at the club.

With Aymeric Laporte, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, and Ruben Dias already competing for the defensive positions, Nathan Ake has been reduced to a rotational player on the roster. However, he will be hoping to showcase his talents in the upcoming World Cup and impress his way into the starting lineup for his club.

What is the World Cup Stars promo?

As revealed by FUT Sheriff, World Cup Stars will be a Swaps-themed promo in FIFA 23.

FUT veterans will be familiar with the system, which involves earning tokens through SBCs and objectives and redeeming them in exchange for special in-game items.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.



We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and



1/2 PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and1/2 🚨 PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and 1/2

All 32 participating nations will receive a special card with impressive attribute boosts, and these cards will be available to unlock through the Swaps system.

What are Nathan Ake's stats in FIFA 23?

Nathan Ake's stats are based on leaks and might change before the actual release. However, the Dutchman appears to possess some impressive attributes that are a marked improvement over his base gold version.

His World Cup Stars version is leaked to have an overall rating of 87 with the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 78

Shooting: 58

Defending: 87

Passing: 77

Physicality: 85

While Ake is not the most physically imposing CB in FIFA, his ability to dribble and pass makes him an incredible ball-playing defender. His base gold card possesses the controlled acceleration type but can be converted to lengthy with the correct chemistry style.

With such impressive upgrades, his World Cup Stars will undoubtedly be a force to reckon with in the FIFA 23 meta.

Poll : 0 votes