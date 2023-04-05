FIFA 23 leaks reveal Essien, Lahm, and Roberto Carlos as Trophy Titans

If leaks from social media are to be believed, the upcoming Trophy Titans event of FIFA 23 is shaping up to be an incredible one, especially with the likes of Essien, Lahm, and Roberto Carlos being included on the promo roster. These legends of the sport were part of some of the most successful teams of all time, and their rumored special cards reflect their abilities on the virtual pitch.

The Trophy Titans promo will feature both Icons and FUT Heroes, and leaks suggest that the roster will include some of the most decorated players in the sport. Lahm, Essien, and Roberto Carlos all have illustrious careers with multiple titles on their resume, so their inclusion in the lineup comes as no surprise.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Essien, Lahm, and Roberto Carlos will arrive as Trophy Titans in FIFA 23

What does Trophy Titans Essien look like?

Michael Essien is amongst the most underrated defensive midfielders in the history of the Premier League. The Chelsea FC legend won it all with the London side, and his Icon card accurately depicts his tenacious approach to the sport. This will be his first special version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and has the potential to be incredible in-game.

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, one can only assume that the item will be better than the Prime variant. FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 91-rated version of Essien could possess the following stats:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 78

Defending: 91

Passing: 82

Physicality: 91

What does Trophy Titans Lahm look like?

Phillip Lahm is one of the most beloved and respected footballers in the history of European football. The Bayern Munich legend had an incredible playing career for both club and country, winning multiple titles in European club football and the World Cup with Germany in 2014. His versatility and technical brilliance is depicted accurately in his various special versions of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Based on FUT Sheriff's predictions, the German defender could potentially receive a 92-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 74

Defending: 91

Passing: 89

Physicality: 82

What does Trophy Titans Roberto Carlos look like?

Roberto Carlos was a crucial part of the Real Madrid side that initially coined the term 'Galacticos' due to their star-studded lineup. In a team full of some of the best names in the sport, he stood out due to his flair and defensive prowess, and is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs to ever play football.

The Brazilian legend already possesses a special World Cup Icon item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and based on FUT Sheriff's prediction, his latest rumored version could be even better. The 92-rated card could possibly showcase the following stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 84

Defending: 87

Passing: 86

Physicality: 87

