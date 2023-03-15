FIFA 23 leaks reveal Kylian Mbappe as Ligue 1 February POTM winner

Leaks on social media suggest that Kylian Mbappe won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) award for February and will soon receive an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The French superstar had an impressive month with reigning champions PSG and became their all-time leading goalscorer, winning the POTM award in the process.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading Mbappe is the Ligue 1 POTM



Who will complete the SBC?



#FIFA23 Mbappeis the Ligue 1 POTMWho will complete the SBC? 🚨 Mbappe 🇫🇷 is the Ligue 1 POTM ✅Who will complete the SBC? 👀#FIFA23 https://t.co/1IQA7LaM7t

This will be Mbappe's second Player of the Month SBC card in the game cycle. The first instance introduced a 92-rated special card that quickly became one of the most popular acquisitions in the game, with players being eager to get their hands on the overpowered item.

The popularity of the card will undoubtedly transfer over to his rumored upcoming POTM version as well.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Rumors suggest that Kylian Mbappe will receive a POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite an impressive run of performances in the league, it was not an easy victory for Mbappe as he faced stiff competition from the other two nominees. Both Folarin Balogun and Jean-Clair Todibo were also crucial features in their respective squads, leading their teams to multiple victories. However, the Frenchman's multiple goals earned him the title.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News Mbappe won Ligue 1 POTM!



SBC will come soon



#FIFA23 Mbappewon Ligue 1 POTM!SBC will come soon 🚨 Mbappe 🇫🇷 won Ligue 1 POTM! SBC will come soon ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/w6CuF0smuA

Mbappe's popularity with football viewers as well as FUT fans definitely helped his case, as the award was determined via a fan vote, and he will receive an SBC card soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, one can assume that he will have a rating higher than his previous POTM version. His card will potentially resemble his 93-rated Road to the World Cup card, possessing the following key stats:

Pace: 98

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 91

Defending: 39

Passing: 84

Physicality: 80

As the cover star and one of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23, Mbappe has always been overpowered in the meta of the game. Any version of the PSG superstar is considered an elite-tier attacker, and the rumored 93-rated card will be one of the most sought-after cards in FUT.

How will the card perform in-game?

FUT fans are well-aware of how lethal and effective Kylian is in FIFA 23. Not only is he amongst the fastest players, he is also extremely agile, strong, and possesses superb finishing skills. His sublime dribbling abilities combined with five-star skill moves make it extremely challenging to dispossess him, allowing him to weave past defenders and score at will.

However, the POTM SBC will also come at a hefty price. His Road to the World Cup card is worth well over four million coins in the FUT transfer market, and the SBC could be priced similarly.

Poll : 0 votes