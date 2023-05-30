FIFA 23 leaks suggest Paulo Dybala and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will be part of Serie A TOTS

Serie A TOTS will soon be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the official reveal has been preceded by several leaks on social media that hint at the inclusion of players like Dybala and Milinkovic-Savic. These two superstars have established themselves as household names in Italian football over the years, and their rumored Team of the Season cards will definitely be overpowered.

Not only are Paulo Dybala and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic two of the most consistent players in Serie A, they are also fan favorites in the world of Ultimate Team due to their various special versions over the years.

While the former is a dynamic and nimble attacker capable of creating and scoring goals, the latter is a dominant midfield general. Their rumored Serie A TOTS cards will definitely be sought-after in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_.

Paulo Dybala and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will arrive as Serie A TOTS players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After a legendary stint with Juventus in Serie A, Paulo Dybala created headlines when he moved to AS Roma. His first season with the historic club has been a resounding success, with Roma securing a top-six finish in the league, as well as competing in the UEFA Europa League final. Dybala's influence on their attacking play has been evident, earning him a rumored Serie A TOTS card.

What will TOTS Dybala look like?

Dybala already possesses multiple performance-based special cards in FIFA 23, that have consequently upgraded his Ones to Watch version. While the exact overall rating and stats of his leaked Serie A TOTS card are unknown, FIFA23Leaked_ predicts that the 95-rated card will possess the following attributes:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 99

Shooting: 95

Defending: 60

Passing: 94

Physicality: 80

If EA Sports upgrades Dybala's weak foot or skill moves, he will undoubtedly be an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch.

With Lazio being second in the Serie A league table behind champions Napoli, their players are bound to be heavily featured in Serie A TOTS. Their talismanic midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been amongst the most influential players this campaign and is rumored to be part of the upcoming Team of the Season lineup in FIFA 23.

What will TOTS Milinkovic-Savic look like?

The Serbian maestro already has an overpowered World Cup Path to Glory version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While the exact rating of his leaked TOTS card is unknown, predictions suggest that he will be far superior and possess the following stats:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 91

Defending: 90

Passing: 92

Physicality: 94

With stats like these and his large domineering stature, Milinkovic-Savic has the potential to be elite-tier in the current meta of the game.

Poll : 0 votes