The latest Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks shared some interesting insight into Inazuma and Kazuha.

Inazuma is a new territory inspired by Japan, which should show up sometime in the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact. Kazuha, on the other hand, is new character who is likely to be significant in the 1.6 update.

The 1.6 update might be a long way away from now, but Genshin Impact leaks have proven to be surprisingly accurate.

This article will also share some minor details about Kazuha. Of course, some of these details can be updated depending on the character's initial perception within miHoYo.

Nonetheless, this article will mostly focus on how the player can supposedly sneak into Inazuma and how they'll meet Kazuha.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks explain how to sneak into Inazuma and meet Kazuha

Inazuma is a very interesting place with regards to its lore. According to Atsuko in Liyue Harbor, Inazuma is a very dangerous location that's difficult to escape from. Citizens of Inazuma have to pass certain tests from the Kanjobugyo in order to leave Inazuma. Alternatively, the Fatui can come and go because of their diplomatic immunity.

Predictably, the player is neither a citizen nor a member of the Fatui. They will need to sneak into the region by alternative means. There are several Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks that might provide an answer to this initial hurdle.

Sneaking into Inazuma

Apparently, the player is going to be allowed into Beidou's ship to eventually infiltrate Inazuma. On Beidou's ship, the player will meet Kazuha, an ally of Beidou's. Predictably, this will also mean that Beidou will be relevant in the main storyline, so fans of Beidou can rejoice in knowing that.

The Inazuma islands

Some islands from Inazuma. It is said to be explored with the help of Beidou's fleet and the introduction of boats. pic.twitter.com/fnxIR89rr7 — Zluet (@zluet) April 25, 2021

Although there have been numerous Genshin Impact leaks pertaining to boats in the 1.6 update, it is likely that Beidou or Kazuha will help the player get into Inazuma. From there, the player can eventually get their own skiff for their own convenience (after all, Beidou is a pirate queen, not a taxi driver).

Predictably, this will be tied to a quest. Once a player arrives in Inazuma, they can just activate a Teleport Waypoint there to return anytime. Apparently, it could resemble how the player uses the Pearl Gallery within the Liyue storyline.

Kazuha

As previously mentioned, Kazuha will be an ally of Beidou's, which will assist the player on their journey to Inazuma. He has been datamined to be an upcoming character in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update, so his skills are available for curious players to look at.

It is not yet known if he will be a guest party member for the Inazuma quests. However, he is a 5-star unit, so players shouldn't count on summoning him easily when he is officially released. That said, if the player needs a good support unit with excellent crowd control, they can't go wrong with trying to summon Kazuha when his banner is released in Genshin Impact.