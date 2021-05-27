Genshin Impact 1.6 update may bring Rosaria to the time-limited character banner, according to leaks

Genshin Impact fans who were unable to get Rosaria back when she was available can rejoice in knowing that she'll be back once again as an advertised four-star unit.

Players can get Rosaria through the default Wishes, but the odds of getting her still aren't that great. That's why many Genshin Impact fans want to pull during specific time-limited character banners, as that's the best opportunity to not only get Rosaria for the first time, but to also get several Constellations of her.

Fortunately for these types of Genshin Impact fans, some leaks suggest that Rosaria will return as a boosted unit during Kazuha's banner. She won't be the only four-star unit, as apparently Bennett and Razor will also be the promoted four-star units available on this upcoming character banner. Assuming the leaks are accurate, Genshin Impact players won't have to wait long.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Rosaria returning as a boosted unit during Kazuha's banner

This Genshin Impact leak comes from current trial data, which is always subject to change. Still, this seems like a solid enough banner. Kazuha will likely be a good unit, so Genshin Impact players aiming for Rosaria could also pull a good five-star unit. Likewise, having more Bennett copies is always nice.

As it is with other character banners, players aren't guaranteed to get Rosaria. They could end up pulling several Razor copies instead, which may or may not be useful for them. Still, this will be one of the best chances to summon Rosaria, so Genshin Impact fans who wish to get her should take advantage of this opportunity.

When is Kazuha's banner?

Kazuha's banner is currently expected to be released on June 30th, but that is always subject to change. Several Genshin Impact leakers have touted this date, but it's still a leak at the end of the day. miHoYo can always change these dates, especially if they wish to insert another character banner right beforehand.

Still, that's over a month away, so Rosaria fans can easily stockpile some Primogems to get several copies of her by then. Alternatively, if none of the characters on that banner appeal to a Genshin Impact player, then they can safely skip it without worry.

Some players weren't able to get Rosaria back when she launched, so it's nice to have more opportunities like this upcoming banner. She is an interesting unit with some unique features, so even non-Rosaria fans could use her quite well.

Rosaria on other banners

Rosaria is available on other banners, so players don't need to fret if they don't get her then (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

As of right now, Rosaria is available to be pulled on all other banners. She isn't a four-star unit that's exclusive to certain banners. The main point of this leak is to highlight a banner where Genshin Impact players will be more likely to summon her. Naturally, the main draw of that banner is Kazuha, who will be time-limited.