Genshin Impact 2.5 beta files hint at Collei’s introduction in future updates

Collei might currently only be a manga-only character, but Genshin Impact 2.5 beta files suggest she could soon be seen in-game.

The removed beta files included an Elemental Burst gadget for Collei, which is usually reserved for playable characters. However, she doesn't have a Vision in the manga, which would make such a beta file strange for some players.

It wouldn't be the first time that she was referenced in this game, either. The Cat's Tail Message Board references her near the beginning of the game:

"I saw that girl in bandages too. She must have a reason to wear them, and a serious one at that. No one can truly shoulder a burden for someone else, but..."

That's just a small portion of the dialogue, but it's worth noting that no other character has bandages in the game.

Information about Collei in Genshin Impact 2.5 beta

The only point of note is that Collei had an Elemental Burst gadget and miHoYo removed it. miHoYo has removed beta files before, although many fans do wonder why it was in Genshin Impact 2.5 to begin with.

Every playable character in Genshin Impact can use an element of some kind, but this Elemental Burst gadget doesn't provide any useful information on that front. As of now, it was an item of some sort, with fans only speculating on what it could do.

The original leaker did post a few more tweets clarifying what the Elemental Burst gadget is. All that's known is that it's an item of some kind connected to Elemental Bursts, how this item was supposed to work remains unknown.

No other Genshin Impact 2.5 beta files cover this topic, so fans will have to wait to see if this item ever returns.

Who is Collei?

Collei, back when she used to have bandages (Image via miHoYo)

Although she isn't seen in the game yet, Collei is one of the main characters from the official Genshin Impact manga.

She doesn't have a Vision, but she was a test subject for some Archon Residue. It granted her extraordinary power but was removed thanks to Cyno's ritual (who is another character yet to debut in the game).

The ritual that got rid of her powers (Image via miHoYo)

The last time she was relevant in the manga was when she left to Sumeru with Cyno. Sumeru isn't currently visitable in the game, and no Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks are suggesting that players will visit it in the update.

There was no Elemental Burst gadget in the manga, so its existence is still largely a mystery.

